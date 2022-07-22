Marcus Mumford Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Robin Harper

Marcus Mumford is taking his solo career to the next level.

The Mumford & Sons frontman has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his self-titled album, which is set for release on September 16. This is Marcus's first album as a solo artist, excluding the Ted Lasso Season 1 Soundtrack.

The newly planned headlining events are set at mid-sized North American venues from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Danielle Ponder or The A's. Previously, Marcus announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland.

When do Marcus Mumford 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales for fan club members begin July 26. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Marcus Mumford All Tour Dates and Tickets

Check out the music video for "Cannibal," directed by Steven Spielberg. For more, check out Marcus Mumford's Zumic artist page.