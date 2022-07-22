View all results for 'alt'
Marcus Mumford Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Solo album on the way, touring North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 22, 2022
Photo Credit: Robin Harper

Marcus Mumford is taking his solo career to the next level.

The Mumford & Sons frontman has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his self-titled album, which is set for release on September 16. This is Marcus's first album as a solo artist, excluding the Ted Lasso Season 1 Soundtrack.

The newly planned headlining events are set at mid-sized North American venues from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Danielle Ponder or The A's. Previously, Marcus announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland.

When do Marcus Mumford 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales for fan club members begin July 26. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Marcus Mumford Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 7
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Marcus Mumford All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 19
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Sep 20
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Sep 26
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 27
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Sep 30
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Oct 6
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Oct 7
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 10
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 11
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 14
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder
Marcus Mumford and Danielle Ponder at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 17
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 18
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 20
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 21
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 22
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 24
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 25
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 26
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Kentucky Center - Brown Theatre
Kentucky Center - Brown Theatre Louisville, KY
Oct 28
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Oct 29
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 30
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 1
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Nov 2
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 3
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 5
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 7
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 8
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Nov 10
Marcus Mumford and The A's
Marcus Mumford and The A's at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 14
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at Leadmill
Leadmill South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
Nov 16
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
Nov 18
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at The Great Hall - Univertisty of Exeter
The Great Hall - Univertisty of Exeter Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at Invisible Wind Factory
Invisible Wind Factory Crosby, England, United Kingdom
Nov 26
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 28
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Marcus Mumford on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for "Cannibal," directed by Steven Spielberg. For more, check out Marcus Mumford's Zumic artist page.

