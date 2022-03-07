Maren Morris Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maren Morris has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Humble Quest. The LP is scheduled for release on March 25, between Maren's appearances at the Houston Rodeo in Morris's home state of Texas and the beginning of festival season with her appearances at Moon Crush, Stagecoach, and Hangout Music Festival.
The newly announced headlining tour is set from June into December at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada. The opening acts on select dates will be Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and / or Brittney Spencer.
When do Maren Morris 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin March 8. Live Lation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Maren Morris Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 7
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 29
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Maren Morris All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Seascape Resort
Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 29
to
May 1
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 7
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
May 20
to
May 22
Gulf Shores, AL
Alabama, United States
Jun 9
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jun 10
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Jun 11
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Jun 16
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Jun 17
Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Jun 18
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 23
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jun 25
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 7
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 8
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jul 9
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 14
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 16
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 21
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 29
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Aug 4
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 5
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 6
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 10
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 13
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Aug 18
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah, United States
Aug 19
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Aug 20
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Missoula, MT
Aug 23
Wine Country Amphitheater
Walla Walla, WA
Aug 26
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 27
Marymoor Park
Redmond, WA
Aug 28
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Sep 15
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 16
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Sep 17
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Sep 23
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 19
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Oct 28
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Dec 2
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
We recommend following Maren Morris on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
So far, two singles have been released from the upcoming album: "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music."