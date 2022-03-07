Maren Morris Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maren Morris has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Humble Quest. The LP is scheduled for release on March 25, between Maren's appearances at the Houston Rodeo in Morris's home state of Texas and the beginning of festival season with her appearances at Moon Crush, Stagecoach, and Hangout Music Festival.

The newly announced headlining tour is set from June into December at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada. The opening acts on select dates will be Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and / or Brittney Spencer.

When do Maren Morris 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin March 8. Live Lation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maren Morris All Tour Dates and Tickets

So far, two singles have been released from the upcoming album: "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music." For more, check out the Maren Morris Zumic artist page.