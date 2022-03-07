View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Maren Morris Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Humble Quest' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2022

Maren Morris has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Humble Quest. The LP is scheduled for release on March 25, between Maren's appearances at the Houston Rodeo in Morris's home state of Texas and the beginning of festival season with her appearances at Moon Crush, Stagecoach, and Hangout Music Festival.

The newly announced headlining tour is set from June into December at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada. The opening acts on select dates will be Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and / or Brittney Spencer.

When do Maren Morris 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin March 8. Live Lation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Maren Morris Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 7
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 29
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Maren Morris All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 7
iHeartRadio Country Music Festival
iHeartRadio Country Music Festival at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
Jun 9
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 10
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 11
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jun 16
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 17
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Jun 18
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 23
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 24
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 25
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 7
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 8
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 9
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 14
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 15
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 16
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 21
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb
Maren Morris and Brent Cobb at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 29
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 4
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 5
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 6
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun
Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 10
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 13
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby
Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 18
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 19
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 20
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre Missoula, MT
Aug 23
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Wine Country Amphitheater
Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA
Aug 26
Maren Morris and Brittney Spencer
Maren Morris and Brittney Spencer at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 27
Maren Morris and Brittney Spencer
Maren Morris and Brittney Spencer at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 28
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 15
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 16
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 17
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 23
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 19
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 21
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow
Maren Morris and The Lone Bellow at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 28
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Dec 2
Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly, and Brittney Spencer
Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly, and Brittney Spencer at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

We recommend following Maren Morris on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, two singles have been released from the upcoming album: "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music." For more, check out the Maren Morris Zumic artist page.

2
556
artists
Maren Morris
genres
Country Folk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Maren Morris
Maren Morris
Jul
29
Maren Morris and Ruston Kelly
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Maren Morris Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 26, 2020
Maren Morris Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Country Folk Rock Maren Morris
2
4313
image for article Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2019
Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Country Modern Country Ashley McBryde Caylee Hammack Cody Johnson Elle King LANCO Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum Pistol Annies Randy Rogers Band Tenille Townes
3
3022
image for article Niall Horan Plots 2018 Tour Dates with Maren Morris: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 18, 2017
Niall Horan Plots 2018 Tour Dates with Maren Morris: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Country Pop Maren Morris Niall Horan One Direction Canada United States
1
1807
Back to top
seating chart