Maren Morris Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'RSVP Redux' tour and festivals
by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

Maren Morris announced 2024 tour dates with opening act Betty Who on select dates.

Billed as RSVP Redux — a nod to the song "RSVP" from her 2019 album GIRL, 11 new shows are planned at North American theatres and amphitheatres from May into July. Maren also has festival performances on her upcoming schedule. As shared in a press release:

The RSVP Redux Tour announces amid Women’s History Month and serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour. The tour will also help celebrate the 5th Anniversary of her album GIRL and is a true celebration of the fans, featuring a different set list each night curated by the fans themselves.

When do Maren Morris 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maren Morris All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 2
Benefit show to rebuild Camp Wayfarer - Maren Morris and Joy Oladokun at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 29
Maren Morris at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 31
Maren Morris and Betty Who at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 1
Maren Morris at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 3
Maren Morris at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 5
Maren Morris at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jun 6
Maren Morris at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 8
Maren Morris at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 11
Maren Morris and Betty Who at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 12
Maren Morris at Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon
Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon Dillon, CO
Jun 14
Maren Morris at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
Sips & Sounds Summer Festival at Circuit of the Americas
Circuit of the Americas Austin, TX
Jul 31
Maren Morris at War Memorial Field Sandpoint
War Memorial Field Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 2
to
Aug 3
Wildlands Festival at Big Sky Events Arena
Big Sky Events Arena Big Sky, MT
Sep 13
to
Sep 14
Sommo Festival at Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Cavendish Beach Events Centre Green Gables, PE, Canada
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maren Morris on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Maren Morris Zumic artist page.

