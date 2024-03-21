Maren Morris Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maren Morris announced 2024 tour dates with opening act Betty Who on select dates.

Billed as RSVP Redux — a nod to the song "RSVP" from her 2019 album GIRL, 11 new shows are planned at North American theatres and amphitheatres from May into July. Maren also has festival performances on her upcoming schedule. As shared in a press release:

The RSVP Redux Tour announces amid Women’s History Month and serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour. The tour will also help celebrate the 5th Anniversary of her album GIRL and is a true celebration of the fans, featuring a different set list each night curated by the fans themselves.

When do Maren Morris 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maren Morris All Tour Dates and Tickets

