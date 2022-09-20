Margo Price Sets 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Margo Price has announced 2022 and 2023 tour dates

Billed as Til The Wheels Fall Off, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from November into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Kam Franklin (from The Suffers), The Deslondes, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Lola Kirke, Tre Burt, or Jessi Colter. Before the headline tour, Margo has a few festival performances planned.

In addition to the new dates, Margo shared news that she will release a new album on January 13 titled Strays. Her previous album was 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started.

When do Margo Price 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for VIP packages and artist begin September 21. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

