Margo Price Sets 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Til The Wheels Fall Off' tour and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 20, 2022

Margo Price has announced 2022 and 2023 tour dates

Billed as Til The Wheels Fall Off, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from November into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Kam Franklin (from The Suffers), The Deslondes, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Lola Kirke, Tre Burt, or Jessi Colter. Before the headline tour, Margo has a few festival performances planned.

In addition to the new dates, Margo shared news that she will release a new album on January 13 titled Strays. Her previous album was 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started.

When do Margo Price 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for VIP packages and artist begin September 21. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 4
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Sep 23
to
Sep 24
Healing Appalachia
Healing Appalachia at West Virginia State Fair
West Virginia State Fair Lewisburg, WV
Sep 24
Farm Aid 2022
Farm Aid 2022 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
White Rose Music Fest
White Rose Music Fest at PeoplesBank Park
PeoplesBank Park York, PA
Oct 27
to
Oct 30
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Nov 29
Margo Price and Kam Franklin
Margo Price and Kam Franklin at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Nov 30
Margo Price and Kam Franklin
Margo Price and Kam Franklin at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
Dec 2
to
Dec 3
Orange Blossom Revue
Orange Blossom Revue at lake wailes park
lake wailes park Lake Wales, FL
Dec 3
Margo Price and Kam Franklin
Margo Price and Kam Franklin at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Dec 5
Margo Price and Kam Franklin
Margo Price and Kam Franklin at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Dec 6
Margo Price and Kam Franklin
Margo Price and Kam Franklin at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Jan 30
Margo Price and The Deslondes
Margo Price and The Deslondes at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jan 31
Margo Price and The Deslondes
Margo Price and The Deslondes at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 3
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 4
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Margo Price and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 6
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 7
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 9
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Feb 10
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 11
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Van Duzer Theatre
Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CA
Feb 13
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 14
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 15
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 17
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 19
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 20
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Feb 21
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 22
Margo Price and Lola Kirke
Margo Price and Lola Kirke at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Feb 24
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 25
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Feb 27
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 28
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 2
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 3
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
Margo Price and Tre Burt
Margo Price and Tre Burt at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 9
Margo Price and Jessi Colter
Margo Price and Jessi Colter at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

We recommend following Margo Price on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for the first single from the Strays album, "Change of Heart." For more, check out Margo Price's Zumic artist page.

