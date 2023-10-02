Mariah Carey Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop R&B icon Mariah Carey has set 2023 tour dates, billed as Merry Christmas One And All!

Thirteen new concerts are planned at large-scale arenas across North America in November and December. According to a press release, "This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart toppers."

When do Mariah Carey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin October 3. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mariah Carey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

