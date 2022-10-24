Mariah Carey Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mariah Carey has announced a couple of tour dates for the 2022 holiday season.

The reigning queen of Christmas music will perform at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena in December. Fans can expect these shows to be holiday-themed and highlight songs from Mariah's classic albums Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You.

Mariah's annual holiday residency that ran from 2014 to 2019 at New York's Beacon Theatre, All I Want for Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity, has been on hold since the COVID pandemic started. In 2020, Carey did a 43-minute Magical Christmas Special with Apple TV+ that featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and Jermaine Dupri.

When do Mariah Carey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 25. Chase cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mariah Carey All Tour Dates and Tickets

