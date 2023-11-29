Mariah The Scientist Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B artist Mariah The Scientist announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, To Be Eaten Alive.
New shows are set from early February into early May at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. According to a press release, Mariah will perform songs from the new album and fan favorites. This will be her biggest tour to date.
When do Mariah The Scientist 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mariah The Scientist Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 12
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 1
The Republik - Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
Feb 10
John Dee
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Feb 11
Kagelbanan
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Feb 13
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
Feb 14
La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 15
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 17
O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Digbeth, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Gorilla Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Electric Brixton
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 7
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 10
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 12
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Mar 16
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 17
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Mar 19
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 20
The Historic El Rey Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Mar 22
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 24
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 28
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Mar 29
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Apr 2
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 3
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 5
The Strand
Providence, RI
Apr 6
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 7
Webster Theater
Hartford, CT
Apr 9
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Apr 11
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 12
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 15
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Apr 16
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Apr 19
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Apr 20
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Apr 24
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 27
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 28
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 3
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Mariah The Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Mariah The Scientist's Zumic artist page.