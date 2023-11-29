Mariah The Scientist Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B artist Mariah The Scientist announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, To Be Eaten Alive.

New shows are set from early February into early May at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. According to a press release, Mariah will perform songs from the new album and fan favorites. This will be her biggest tour to date.

When do Mariah The Scientist 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mariah The Scientist All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mariah The Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mariah The Scientist's Zumic artist page.