Mariah The Scientist Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2023

Up-and-coming R&B artist Mariah The Scientist announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, To Be Eaten Alive.

New shows are set from early February into early May at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe. According to a press release, Mariah will perform songs from the new album and fan favorites. This will be her biggest tour to date.

When do Mariah The Scientist 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mariah The Scientist Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 12
Mariah The Scientist at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Mariah The Scientist All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Mariah the Scientist at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Feb 10
Mariah The Scientist at John Dee
John Dee Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Feb 11
Mariah The Scientist at Kagelbanan
Kagelbanan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Feb 13
Mariah The Scientist at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Feb 14
Mariah The Scientist at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
La Machine du Moulin Rouge Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 15
Mariah The Scientist at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 17
Mariah The Scientist at O2 Institute2 Birmingham
O2 Institute2 Birmingham Digbeth, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Mariah The Scientist at Gorilla Manchester
Gorilla Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Mariah The Scientist at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Mariah The Scientist at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 7
Mariah The Scientist at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 10
Mariah The Scientist at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 12
Mariah The Scientist at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
Mariah The Scientist at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 16
Mariah The Scientist at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 17
Mariah The Scientist at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 19
Mariah The Scientist at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 20
Mariah The Scientist at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 22
Mariah The Scientist at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 23
Mariah The Scientist at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 24
Mariah The Scientist at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 26
Mariah The Scientist at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 28
Mariah The Scientist at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Mar 29
Mariah The Scientist at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30
Mariah The Scientist at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Mariah The Scientist at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 2
Mariah The Scientist at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 3
Mariah The Scientist at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 5
Mariah The Scientist at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Apr 6
Mariah The Scientist at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 7
Mariah The Scientist at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Apr 9
Mariah The Scientist at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Apr 11
Mariah The Scientist at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15
Mariah The Scientist at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 16
Mariah The Scientist at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 17
Mariah The Scientist at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 19
Mariah The Scientist at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 20
Mariah The Scientist at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 21
Mariah The Scientist at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 24
Mariah The Scientist at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Mariah The Scientist at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 27
Mariah The Scientist at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 28
Mariah The Scientist at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 3
Mariah The Scientist at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mariah The Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mariah The Scientist's Zumic artist page.

