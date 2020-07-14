View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Maroon 5 Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

North American tour delayed to 2021; NYC show added
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2020

Pop-rockers Maroon 5 have announced rescheduled tour dates due to COVID-19.

The newly announced shows are planned from July into October, making stops at large-scale venues and ballparks across North America. The band has also added a show at Madison Square Garden. Joining on select dates as the opening acts will be Meghan Trainor and/or Leon Bridges.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at XFINITY Theatre
Cancelled
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Mar 9
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Salitre Mágico
Salitre Mágico Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 11
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Campo Argentino de Polo
Campo Argentino de Polo BWP, CABA, Argentina
Jul 15
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 17
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 23
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 25
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 26
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jul 28
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jul 30
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 31
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 3
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 6
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 7
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 9
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 11
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 13
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Sprint Center
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 14
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 16
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 18
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Aug 20
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 21
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 23
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 25
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Aug 26
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 28
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 1
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 2
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 4
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 5
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, and Leon Bridges
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, and Leon Bridges at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Sep 7
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 10
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 12
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 13
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 15
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 17
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 23
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 24
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 28
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 1
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 2
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, and Leon Bridges
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, and Leon Bridges at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
When do Maroon 5 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for most dates are currently on sale. For the NYC show, the general public on-sale begins July 24. LaneOne VIP packages go on sale July 20. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue presales will follow.

The LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT and the local venue presale password is SOCIAL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Maroon 5 on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For more, check out Maroon 5's Zumic artist page.

1
432
artists
Maroon 5
genres
Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Maroon 5
Maroon 5
Sep
10
Maroon 5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Maroon 5 Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 5, 2019
Maroon 5 Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Maroon 5
1
3560
image for article Maroon 5 Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 12, 2019
Maroon 5 Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Pop Rock Maroon 5 Phantom Planet
1
1065
image for article "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 ft Cardi B [YouTube Music Video]
May 31, 2018
"Girls Like You"
Maroon 5 (YouTube)
Music Pop Rock Cardi B Maroon 5 Official Music Video
2
868
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart