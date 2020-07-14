Maroon 5 Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Pop-rockers Maroon 5 have announced rescheduled tour dates due to COVID-19.

The newly announced shows are planned from July into October, making stops at large-scale venues and ballparks across North America. The band has also added a show at Madison Square Garden. Joining on select dates as the opening acts will be Meghan Trainor and/or Leon Bridges.

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Maroon 5 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for most dates are currently on sale. For the NYC show, the general public on-sale begins July 24. LaneOne VIP packages go on sale July 20. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue presales will follow.

The LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT and the local venue presale password is SOCIAL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Maroon 5 on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

