Maroon 5 Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Back to America after international tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 25, 2022

Pop-rockers Maroon 5 have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced shows are set to make "Memories" at large-scale arenas across North America from July through August.

In total, Maroon 5 now have 21 events on their schedule. Before this week's big news, the band's only plans for the year were in South and Central America as well as the Middle East, having already done a tour of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico with plans to perform in Egypt, the UAE, and Israel in the weeks ahead. The North American summer tour includes nine cities in the USA and eight in Canada.

When do Maroon 5 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at The Great Pyramids Of Giza
The Great Pyramids Of Giza Giza, Giza Governorate, Egypt
May 6
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Etihad Arena
Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
May 9
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Park Hayarkon
Park Hayarkon Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv District, Israel
May 10
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Park Hayarkon
Park Hayarkon Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jun 3
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jun 11
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at St. George's Golf and Country Club
St. George's Golf and Country Club Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
to
Jul 17
Festival d'été de Québec
Festival d'été de Québec at Quebec City, Canada
Quebec City, Canada
Jul 30
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 1
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 3
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 5
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 6
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 8
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Aug 10
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 12
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 13
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 15
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Aug 17
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 19
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 20
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort at Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL Florida, United States

We recommend following Maroon 5 on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Maroon 5's Zumic artist page.

