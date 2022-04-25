Maroon 5 Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop-rockers Maroon 5 have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced shows are set to make "Memories" at large-scale arenas across North America from July through August.

In total, Maroon 5 now have 21 events on their schedule. Before this week's big news, the band's only plans for the year were in South and Central America as well as the Middle East, having already done a tour of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico with plans to perform in Egypt, the UAE, and Israel in the weeks ahead. The North American summer tour includes nine cities in the USA and eight in Canada.

When do Maroon 5 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Maroon 5 on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

