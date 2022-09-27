Maroon 5 Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maroon 5 have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as M5LV The Residency, newly planned shows are set at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas from March into August. At this time, 16 Vegas concerts are scheduled.

In November, Maroon 5 have an Asian tour through Singapore, Korea, Japan, Philippines, and Thailand before celebrating New Years Eve at the Acrisure Arena in Southern California.

When do Maroon 5 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 3. Presales for fan club members begin September 28. SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Maroon 5 on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine landed in hot water recently after he was called out on social media for allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife. He claims that he did not cheat, although he admitted that the flirtatious sexual messages "crossed the line during a regrettable period in [his] life." Since then, other women have come forward with similar allegations.

Maroon 5's most recent album is 2021's Jordi — titled in tribute to their manager who passed away in 2017. For more, check out Maroon 5's Zumic artist page.