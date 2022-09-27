View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Martina McBride Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining Christmas shows, opening for Wynonna Judd
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2022

Martina McBride added 2022 dates to her schedule, billed as The Joy Of Christmas Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in November and December. Martina's social media shared, "This is the 12th year of doing the #JoyOfChristmasTour and I believe the 2022 version of the show is the best yet! It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and cannot wait to take it back on the road!"

Before The Joy Of Christmas Tour, Martina will be on The Judds' star-studded farewell tour. These will no doubt be deeply emotional concerts after Naomi Judd committed suicide this past April shortly after the tour was announced. Wynonna will be pressing on with Ashley McBryde, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, and Trisha Yearwood joining select dates as well.

When do Martina McBride 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MERRYCHRISTMAS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Martina McBride Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 4
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ

Martina McBride All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 30
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 1
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Oct 7
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 8
The Judds and Martina McBride
The Judds and Martina McBride at Resch Center Theatre
Resch Center Theatre Green Bay, WI
Oct 14
The Judds and Martina McBride
The Judds and Martina McBride at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Oct 15
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Oct 21
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Oct 22
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Dickies Arena Suites
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Dickies Arena Suites at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 27
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 28
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 29
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Faith Hill
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Faith Hill at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Nov 26
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Nov 27
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Peabody Auditorium
Peabody Auditorium Daytona Beach, FL
Dec 1
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Dec 2
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center Shippensburg, PA
Dec 3
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Dec 4
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Dec 8
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Dec 9
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Dec 10
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center Cedar Falls, IA
Dec 16
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Catoosa, OK
Dec 17
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Dec 18
Martina McBride
Martina McBride at Walton Arts Center
Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR

We recommend following Martina McBride on social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Martina McBride's Zumic artist page.

1
96
artists
Martina McBride
genres
Country Country Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Martina McBride
Martina McBride
Dec
4
Martina McBride
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article American Country Music Nominees Announced
February 13, 2013
American Country Music Nominees Announced
News Alt Country Americana Classic Country Country Film/TV Soundtrack Folk Modern Country Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Eli Young Band Eric Church Florida Jason Aldean Kacey Musgraves Lady A Little Big Town Love and Theft Luke Bryan Martina McBride Miranda Lambert Sugarland Taylor Swift Texas The Band Perry Thompson Square Toby Keith Zac Brown Band Los Angeles, CA Louisiana Memphis, TN Mississippi Nashville, TN New York, NY North Carolina Tennessee United States Georgia Line
1
1078
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart