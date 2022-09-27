Martina McBride Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Martina McBride added 2022 dates to her schedule, billed as The Joy Of Christmas Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in November and December. Martina's social media shared, "This is the 12th year of doing the #JoyOfChristmasTour and I believe the 2022 version of the show is the best yet! It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and cannot wait to take it back on the road!"

Before The Joy Of Christmas Tour, Martina will be on The Judds' star-studded farewell tour. These will no doubt be deeply emotional concerts after Naomi Judd committed suicide this past April shortly after the tour was announced. Wynonna will be pressing on with Ashley McBryde, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, and Trisha Yearwood joining select dates as well.

When do Martina McBride 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MERRYCHRISTMAS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Martina McBride on social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

