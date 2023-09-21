View all results for 'alt'
Martina McBride Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and a holiday tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 21, 2023

Country star Martina McBride added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Joy of Christmas Tour, the new shows are planned in November and December. Martina is currently on tour along the East Coast, with concerts in Kentucky, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and New York.

When do Martina McBride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are now underway for Local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Martina McBride Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
Martina McBride at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Dec 17
Martina McBride at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

Martina McBride All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
Martina McBride at New Barn Theatre
New Barn Theatre Mount Vernon, KY
Sep 23
Martina McBride at Wind Creek Casino And Hotel - Wetumpka
Wind Creek Casino And Hotel - Wetumpka Wetumpka, AL
Sep 28
Martina McBride at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Sep 29
Martina McBride at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Sep 30
Martina McBride at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Nov 24
Martina McBride at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
Nov 25
Martina McBride at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre (Formerly Roanoke Performing Arts Theatre)
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre (Formerly Roanoke Performing Arts Theatre) Roanoke, VA
Nov 26
Martina McBride at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Nov 30
Martina McBride at Oaklawn Event Center
Oaklawn Event Center Hot Springs, AR
Dec 1
Martina McBride at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Dec 2
Martina McBride at McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Stillwater, OK
Dec 7
Martina McBride at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Martina McBride at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Dec 9
Martina McBride at Packard Music Hall
Packard Music Hall Warren, OH
Dec 14
Martina McBride at Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Lowell, MA
Dec 15
Martina McBride at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Dec 16
Martina McBride at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Dec 17
Martina McBride at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Martina McBride on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Martina McBride's Zumic artist page.

Martina McBride
Country Country Pop Singer-Songwriter
