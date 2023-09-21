Martina McBride Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country star Martina McBride added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Joy of Christmas Tour, the new shows are planned in November and December. Martina is currently on tour along the East Coast, with concerts in Kentucky, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and New York.

When do Martina McBride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are now underway for Local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

