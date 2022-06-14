View all results for 'alt'
Mary J. Blige Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts with Ella Mai, Queen Naija
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 14, 2022

The original queen of hip hop soul, Mary J. Blige, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

The newly planned events are set at large-scale venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be two rising stars of the trap soul generation: Ella Mai and Queen Naija. At this time, some venue locations have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Mary J. Blige 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mary J. Blige Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 20
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 23
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Mary J. Blige All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 18
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 21
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA Pennsylvania, United States
Sep 24
Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai
Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 25
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Sep 29
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 1
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 2
Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 6
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 8
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV Nevada, United States
Oct 9
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 15
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 16
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Oct 19
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 20
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 22
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Oct 23
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 26
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 27
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 29
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ

We suggest you follow Mary J. Blige on social media and sign up for her email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mary J. Blige's Zumic artist page.

