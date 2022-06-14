Mary J. Blige Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The original queen of hip hop soul, Mary J. Blige, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

The newly planned events are set at large-scale venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be two rising stars of the trap soul generation: Ella Mai and Queen Naija. At this time, some venue locations have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Mary J. Blige 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mary J. Blige All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Mary J. Blige on social media and sign up for her email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

