Matchbox Twenty Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Matchbox Twenty have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Slow Dream — a nod to their new song "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)."

Newly planned concerts have been added in California and Las Vegas. The North American tour is scheduled to begin in May and extend into August. Opening acts on select dates will be Matt Nathanson or Ben Rector. This will be Matchbox Twenty's most extensive outing since 2017's A Brief History of Everything tour.

When do Matchbox Twenty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for Artist begin March 21. Ticketmaster, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Matchbox Twenty All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Matchbox Twenty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Matchbox Twenty plan to release a new album on May 26 titled Where The Light Goes. Listen to "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)" on YouTube. For more, check out Matchbox Twenty's Zumic artist page.