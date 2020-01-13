Matchbox Twenty Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Matchbox Twenty have shared 2020 tour dates, with opening act The Wallflowers.

The newly announced concerts are planned from July to September. The two rock bands will make stops at large-scale venues in America and Canada. Before the tour kicks off, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas will perform three nights in Atlantic City later this month.

When do Matchbox Twenty 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for Matchbox Twenty fan club and VIP packages begin on January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

