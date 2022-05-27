View all results for 'alt'
Matisyahu Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Headlining shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 27, 2022

This week, Matisyahu added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Next month, the reggae / rock / hip hop artist returns to the road with shows in Alaska and California before appearing at Maryland's Reggae Rise Up festival. The newly planned summer shows are set at mid-size American venues in August and September. His self-titled seventh studio album was released earlier this year.

Matisyahu All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River
Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River Anchorage, AK
Jun 4
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Jun 5
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Reggae Rise Up Maryland
Reggae Rise Up Maryland at Swann Park
Swann Park Baltimore, MD
Aug 5
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Aug 6
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Pine Creek Lodge
Pine Creek Lodge Livingston, MT
Aug 7
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 10
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at TempleLive Wichita
TempleLive Wichita Wichita, KS
Aug 11
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 13
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 14
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 16
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Aug 17
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Lincoln Hill Farms
Lincoln Hill Farms Canandaigua, NY
Aug 18
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Blue Ocean Music Hall
Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury, MA
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Terptown Throwdown
Terptown Throwdown at Spencer Fairgrounds
Spencer Fairgrounds Worcester, MA
Aug 20
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at Levitate Backyard
Levitate Backyard Marshfield, MA
Aug 23
Matisyahu
Matisyahu at 31st Street Park Concert Series
31st Street Park Concert Series Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 1
Dry Diggings Festival: Matisyahu
Dry Diggings Festival: Matisyahu at Nevada County Fairgrounds
Nevada County Fairgrounds Grass Valley, CA
When do Matisyahu 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Matisyahu on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Matisyahu's Zumic artist page.

