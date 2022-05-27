Matisyahu Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, Matisyahu added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Next month, the reggae / rock / hip hop artist returns to the road with shows in Alaska and California before appearing at Maryland's Reggae Rise Up festival. The newly planned summer shows are set at mid-size American venues in August and September. His self-titled seventh studio album was released earlier this year.

Matisyahu All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Matisyahu 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Matisyahu on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Matisyahu's Zumic artist page.