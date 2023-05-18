View all results for 'alt'
Matisyahu Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with G. Love & Special Sauce and Cydeways
Published May 18, 2023

Matisyahu has added 2023 summer tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in August. The opening acts for the new dates will be G. Love & Special Sauce and Cydeways. According to a post on Matisyahu's social media, "$1 from every ticket will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform."

After a couple of festival performances later this month, Matisyahu returns to touring in early June.

When do Matisyahu 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Matisyahu Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Matisyahu All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
to
May 28
California Roots Festival 2023 at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Jun 6
Matisyahu and Cydeways at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jun 9
Matisyahu and Cydeways at Mangy Moose Saloon
Mangy Moose Saloon Jackson, WY
Jun 10
Matisyahu and Cydeways at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 13
Matisyahu, Cydeways, and DENM at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jun 14
Matisyahu, Cydeways, and DENM at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Jun 15
Matisyahu, Cydeways, and DENM at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 16
Matisyahu and Cydeways at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Jun 17
Matisyahu and Cydeways at AREA15
AREA15 Las Vegas, NV
Jun 20
Matisyahu and Cydeways at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Jun 21
Matisyahu and Cydeways at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Jun 23
Matisyahu and Coyote Island at Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist South Kingstown, RI
Jun 25
Matisyahu and Coyote Island at Levitate Backyard
Levitate Backyard Marshfield, MA
Jun 26
Matisyahu and Coyote Island at Levitate Backyard
Levitate Backyard Marshfield, MA
Jul 1
Matisyahu, 311, and J Boog at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 16
Matisyahu, Stick Figure, Pepper, The Elovaters, Clinton Fearon, J Boog, The Green, and Rebelution at LeMay - America’s Car Museum
LeMay - America’s Car Museum Tacoma, WA
Jul 25
Matisyahu at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Jul 26
Matisyahu at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Aug 4
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Aug 5
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Aug 6
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 9
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Waterville Opera House
Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME
Aug 10
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Bearsville Theater
Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY
Aug 11
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Jonathan Edwards Winery
Jonathan Edwards Winery North Stonington, CT
Aug 12
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Lincoln Hill Farms
Lincoln Hill Farms Canandaigua, NY
Aug 13
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 16
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Aug 17
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Aug 19
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 20
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Aug 23
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 24
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon Fort Myers, FL
Aug 25
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 26
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 27
Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cydeways at Cocoa Riverfront Park
Cocoa Riverfront Park Cocoa, FL
Aug 29
Matisyahu at 31st Street Park - Oceanfront
31st Street Park - Oceanfront Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Park City Song Summit 2023 at Park City Song Summit
Park City Song Summit Park City, UT
Oct 19
Matisyahu at Buskirk Chumley Theater
Buskirk Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Matisyahu on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Matisyahu's Zumic artist page.

