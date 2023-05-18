Matisyahu Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Matisyahu has added 2023 summer tour dates.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in August. The opening acts for the new dates will be G. Love & Special Sauce and Cydeways. According to a post on Matisyahu's social media, "$1 from every ticket will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform."
After a couple of festival performances later this month, Matisyahu returns to touring in early June.
When do Matisyahu 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Matisyahu Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 13
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Matisyahu All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 25
to
May 28
Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
Jun 6
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Jun 9
Mangy Moose Saloon
Jackson, WY
Jun 10
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 13
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jun 14
Ventura Music Hall
Ventura, CA
Jun 15
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Jun 16
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pioneertown, CA
Jun 20
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Jun 21
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Jun 23
Ocean Mist
South Kingstown, RI
Jun 25
Levitate Backyard
Marshfield, MA
Jun 26
Levitate Backyard
Marshfield, MA
Jul 1
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 16
LeMay - America’s Car Museum
Tacoma, WA
Jul 25
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Jul 26
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Aug 5
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Aug 9
Waterville Opera House
Waterville, ME
Aug 10
Bearsville Theater
Woodstock, NY
Aug 11
Jonathan Edwards Winery
North Stonington, CT
Aug 12
Lincoln Hill Farms
Canandaigua, NY
Aug 13
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 16
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Aug 17
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Roanoke Island Festival Park
Manteo, NC
Aug 19
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 20
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Aug 23
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 24
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Fort Myers, FL
Aug 25
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Aug 26
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 27
Cocoa Riverfront Park
Cocoa, FL
Aug 29
31st Street Park - Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Park City Song Summit
Park City, UT
Oct 19
Buskirk Chumley Theater
Bloomington, IN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Matisyahu on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Matisyahu's Zumic artist page.