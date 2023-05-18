Matisyahu Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Matisyahu has added 2023 summer tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in August. The opening acts for the new dates will be G. Love & Special Sauce and Cydeways. According to a post on Matisyahu's social media, "$1 from every ticket will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform."

After a couple of festival performances later this month, Matisyahu returns to touring in early June.

When do Matisyahu 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Matisyahu All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Matisyahu on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Matisyahu's Zumic artist page.