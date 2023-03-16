Matt and Kim Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brooklyn duo Matt and Kim have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. This will be their first lengthy tour since 2019. The group also have a festival performance at Oceans Calling in Maryland.

Matt and Kim All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Matt and Kim 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Matt and Kim on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

