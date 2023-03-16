View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Matt and Kim Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2023

Brooklyn duo Matt and Kim have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. This will be their first lengthy tour since 2019. The group also have a festival performance at Oceans Calling in Maryland.

Matt and Kim Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 28
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Matt and Kim All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 4
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
Sep 7
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Sep 8
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Sep 11
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Sep 13
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 15
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 16
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 17
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Sep 18
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 20
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 21
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 23
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 26
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 27
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 28
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 29
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 2
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 3
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 6
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 7
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 10
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 12
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
When do Matt and Kim 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Matt and Kim on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Matt and Kim Zumic artist page.

1
191
artists
Matt and Kim
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Matt and Kim
Matt and Kim
Sep
28
Matt and Kim
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Matt and Kim Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 4, 2019
Matt and Kim Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Indie Pop Pop Rock Matt and Kim
3
2271
image for article "Let's Run Away" - Matt and Kim [YouTube Official Music Video]
June 1, 2016
"Let's Run Away" - Matt and Kim [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Indie Pop Matt and Kim Brooklyn, NY Official Music Video
1
1312
image for article Coachella 2016 Lineup Announced: LCD Soundsystem, Guns N' Roses, and Calvin Harris to Headline
January 5, 2016
Coachella 2016 Lineup Announced: LCD Soundsystem, Guns N' Roses, ...
News Country Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock 2manydjs A$AP Rocky Adam Beyer Algiers Alvvays BadBadNotGood Bat for Lashes Beach House Black Coffee Bob Moses Chris Stapleton Christine and the Queens CHVRCHES Claptone Cold War Kids Courtney Barnett Crystal Fighters Deafheaven Death Grips Deerhunter Disclosure Dubfire Ellie Goulding Ex Hex Flume Foals Gary Clark Jr. G-Eazy George Fitzgerald Girlpool Grimes Guns N' Roses Halsey Health Ice Cube Jack U James Bay Joey Bada$$ John Digweed Joywave Justin Martin Kamasi Washington LCD Soundsystem Lord Huron Lost Frequencies M83 maceo plex Major Lazer MATOMA Matt and Kim Matthew Dear Mavis Staples Meg Myers Miami Horror Miike Snow Moon Taxi Mustard Of Monsters And Men Pete Yorn Purity Ring Rae Sremmurd Rancid RL Grime Robert DeLong Run The Jewels Savages Shamir Sheer Mag Sia Silversun Pickups Skepta Snails Snakehips Soul Clap St Germain Sufjan Stevens SZA The 1975 The Arcs The Chainsmokers The Damned The Front Bottoms The Heavy The Kills The Vandals Underworld Unknown Mortal Orchestra Vince Staples Volbeat Wolf Alice Young Fathers Zedd
1
1790
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart