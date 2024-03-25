View all results for 'alt'
Maxwell Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arena tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 25, 2024

Big R&B tour dates were announced today. Maxwell will be touring with opening acts Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

Billed as The Serenade Tour, new concerts are planned at North American arenas coast to coast from September into late October of 2024. In July, Maxwell will also perform at the Cincinnati music festival.

When do Maxwell 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maxwell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 25
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 6
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Maxwell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 25
to
Jul 27
Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Sep 14
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 15
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 17
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 20
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Sep 21
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 24
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 27
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Sep 29
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 1
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 3
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 4
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 6
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 9
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 10
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 11
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 13
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 16
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Oct 18
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 19
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Oct 25
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 26
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maxwell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Maxwell's Zumic artist page.

1
603
artists
Maxwell
genres
Jazz R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul Soul Jazz
сomments
image for artist Maxwell
Maxwell
Sep
25
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct
6
Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and October London
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
