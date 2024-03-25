Maxwell Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big R&B tour dates were announced today. Maxwell will be touring with opening acts Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

Billed as The Serenade Tour, new concerts are planned at North American arenas coast to coast from September into late October of 2024. In July, Maxwell will also perform at the Cincinnati music festival.

When do Maxwell 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maxwell All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maxwell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

