Maxwell Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soul artist Maxwell has shared 2022 tour dates, with opening acts Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The 20+ concerts from coast-to-coast will be Maxwell's first full-length tour since 2018.

Billed as The Night Tour, in conjunction with his upcoming album blacksummers’NIGHT, the newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale arenas across America from March into May. The album is due out in spring, and is the third part of a series that follows albums with the same exact name but different capitalization, 2009's BLACKsummers'night and 2016's blackSUMMERS'night.

When do Maxwell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 29. Presales for Maxwell fan club begin November 22. American Express cardmember and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Maxwell All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Maxwell on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Maxwell shared a new song from the upcoming blacksummers’NIGHT album, titled "OFF." For concert tickets and more, check out Maxwell's Zumic artist page.