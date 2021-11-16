View all results for 'alt'
Maxwell Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with openers Anthony Hamilton and Joe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2021

Soul artist Maxwell has shared 2022 tour dates, with opening acts Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The 20+ concerts from coast-to-coast will be Maxwell's first full-length tour since 2018.

Billed as The Night Tour, in conjunction with his upcoming album blacksummers’NIGHT, the newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale arenas across America from March into May. The album is due out in spring, and is the third part of a series that follows albums with the same exact name but different capitalization, 2009's BLACKsummers'night and 2016's blackSUMMERS'night.

When do Maxwell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 29. Presales for Maxwell fan club begin November 22. American Express cardmember and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Maxwell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 11
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 30
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Maxwell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Mar 4
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 5
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Mar 9
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 11
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 12
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Mar 16
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Columbus Civic Center
Columbus Civic Center Columbus, GA
Mar 17
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 19
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 20
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 23
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 25
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Mar 26
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Arena (BJCC Arena)
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Arena (BJCC Arena) Birmingham, AL
Mar 27
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 30
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 1
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 2
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Apr 6
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 7
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 9
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 15
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 16
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
May 7
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 8
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe
Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL

We recommend following Maxwell on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Maxwell shared a new song from the upcoming blacksummers’NIGHT album, titled "OFF." For concert tickets and more, check out Maxwell's Zumic artist page.

