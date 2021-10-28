View all results for 'alt'
Mayday Parade Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking North America, Australia, and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 28, 2021

Mayday Parade have announced 2022 tour dates to celebrate the anniversary of their breakthrough self-titled album. Released in 2011, the studio LP features popular songs such as "Stay," "Oh Well, Oh Well," and "When You See My Friends." Marketing materials show that the band intended to tour last year on the 10th anniversary, but everything was postponed due to the pandemic.

The newly announced shows begin in North America and will run from February into April with opening acts Real Friends and Magnolia Park. The band heads to Australia in mid-April for six shows with Real Friends and Those Who Dream. The European leg starts in May and extends into June with Real Friends and As It Is.

When do Mayday Parade 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mayday Parade All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
to
Nov 12
The Rock Boat XXI 2021
The Rock Boat XXI 2021 at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Feb 6
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Moon
The Moon Tallahassee, FL
Feb 8
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Cannery Ballroom
Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN
Feb 9
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 12
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Feb 15
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 16
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Feb 18
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 19
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Feb 22
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Feb 23
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 26
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 27
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Harbour Event Centre
Harbour Event Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 1
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 2
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 4
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 5
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 6
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Mar 8
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Mar 10
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Mar 15
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 16
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 18
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 19
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 20
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 22
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 23
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Mar 24
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Mar 25
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Mar 29
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 30
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 1
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 20
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at Metropolis Fremantle
Metropolis Fremantle Fremantle, WA, Australia
Apr 22
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 23
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at UNSW Roundhouse
UNSW Roundhouse Kensington, NSW, Australia
Apr 25
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Apr 29
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 30
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Those Who Dream at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 31
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Leeds Beckett University
Leeds Beckett University Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 10
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Gewölbe GmbH
Gewölbe GmbH Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 12
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Legend Club Milan
Legend Club Milan Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 14
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and As It Is at Dynamo
Dynamo Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock For People 2022
Rock For People 2022 at Letiště
Letiště Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany

We recommend following Mayday Parade on their social media, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

For more, check out Mayday Parade's Zumic artist page.

Mar
22
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar
25
Mayday Parade, Real Friends, and Magnolia Park
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
