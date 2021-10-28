Mayday Parade Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mayday Parade have announced 2022 tour dates to celebrate the anniversary of their breakthrough self-titled album. Released in 2011, the studio LP features popular songs such as "Stay," "Oh Well, Oh Well," and "When You See My Friends." Marketing materials show that the band intended to tour last year on the 10th anniversary, but everything was postponed due to the pandemic.

The newly announced shows begin in North America and will run from February into April with opening acts Real Friends and Magnolia Park. The band heads to Australia in mid-April for six shows with Real Friends and Those Who Dream. The European leg starts in May and extends into June with Real Friends and As It Is.

When do Mayday Parade 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mayday Parade All Tour Dates and Tickets

