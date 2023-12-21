View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Megadeth Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Crush The World' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 21, 2023

Heavy metal veterans Megadeth added 2024 tour dates. The group now has over 25 concerts planned for the upcoming new year.

Billed as the Crush The World Tour, June shows were added in Hungary, Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria. The group wrapped up a North American tour in October and plan to return to the road in April with concerts in South America, Mexico, and Europe.

In related news, 2023 saw the latest lineup change for the group as guitarist Kiko Loureiro stepped away from touring to spend more time with his family. His spot has since been filled by Teemu Mäntysaari.

Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Megadeth at Arena 1
Arena 1 San Miguel, Gobierno Regional de Lima, Peru
Apr 9
Megadeth at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 11
Megadeth at Antel Arena
Antel Arena Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Apr 13
Megadeth at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 14
Megadeth at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 16
Megadeth at Jockey Club del Paraguay
Jockey Club del Paraguay Asunción, Paraguay
Apr 18
Megadeth at Espaço das Américas
Espaço das Américas São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 21
Megadeth at Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin) Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 22
Megadeth at Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin) Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 25
Megadeth at Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX) Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 27
Megadeth at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 30
Megadeth at Complejo Deportivo Cuscatlán
Complejo Deportivo Cuscatlán San Salvador, El Salvador
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Mystic Festival at Gdansk Shipyard
Gdansk Shipyard Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 9
Megadeth at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Jun 10
Megadeth at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 14
Megadeth at Water Plaza (Plateia Nerou)
Water Plaza (Plateia Nerou) Kallithea, Greece
Jun 15
Megadeth at Arena Sofia - Serdika
Arena Sofia - Serdika Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Jun 17
Megadeth at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 20
to
Jun 24
Summerside Festival at Beside The Airfield Grenchen
Beside The Airfield Grenchen Grenchen, SO, Switzerland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Heavy Weekend - Nancy Open Air at Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air
Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air Maxéville, Lorraine, France
Jun 24
Megadeth at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Jun 25
Megadeth at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
Evil Live Festival at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
When do Megadeth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Megadeth on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Megadeth Zumic artist page.

1
342
artists
Megadeth
genres
Heavy metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Megadeth
Megadeth
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Megadeth Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 15, 2023
Megadeth Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal Megadeth
1
1756
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 11, 2022
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Lamb of God Megadeth
2
2672
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 10, 2020
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Lamb of God Megadeth
1
3883
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart