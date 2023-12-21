Megadeth Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Heavy metal veterans Megadeth added 2024 tour dates. The group now has over 25 concerts planned for the upcoming new year.
Billed as the Crush The World Tour, June shows were added in Hungary, Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria. The group wrapped up a North American tour in October and plan to return to the road in April with concerts in South America, Mexico, and Europe.
In related news, 2023 saw the latest lineup change for the group as guitarist Kiko Loureiro stepped away from touring to spend more time with his family. His spot has since been filled by Teemu Mäntysaari.
Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 6
Arena 1
San Miguel, Gobierno Regional de Lima, Peru
Apr 9
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 11
Antel Arena
Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Apr 13
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 14
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 16
Jockey Club del Paraguay
Asunción, Paraguay
Apr 18
Espaço das Américas
São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 21
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 22
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 25
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 27
Arena Monterrey
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 30
Complejo Deportivo Cuscatlán
San Salvador, El Salvador
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Gdansk Shipyard
Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 9
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 10
Romexpo
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 14
Water Plaza (Plateia Nerou)
Kallithea, Greece
Jun 15
Arena Sofia - Serdika
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Jun 17
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Festivalpark Stenehei
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 20
to
Jun 24
Beside The Airfield Grenchen
Grenchen, SO, Switzerland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air
Maxéville, Lorraine, France
Jun 24
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
Jun 25
Poppodium 013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
When do Megadeth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Megadeth on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Megadeth Zumic artist page.