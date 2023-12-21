Megadeth Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Heavy metal veterans Megadeth added 2024 tour dates. The group now has over 25 concerts planned for the upcoming new year.

Billed as the Crush The World Tour, June shows were added in Hungary, Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria. The group wrapped up a North American tour in October and plan to return to the road in April with concerts in South America, Mexico, and Europe.

In related news, 2023 saw the latest lineup change for the group as guitarist Kiko Loureiro stepped away from touring to spend more time with his family. His spot has since been filled by Teemu Mäntysaari.

Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Megadeth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Megadeth on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

