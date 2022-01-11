View all results for 'alt'
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with opening bands Trivium and In Flames
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have added 2022 co-headlining tour dates with Trivium and In Flames also on the bill.

Billed as The Metal Tour Of The Year, the four bands will make stops at large-scale venues across the US and Canada in April and May. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tour resumed with Hatebreed replacing In Flames on the lineup.

Outside of the all-star mega tour, Megadeth plan to tour through Europe in June and have a handful of festival appearances lined up. Lamb of God get back out on the road in March and have a European tour scheduled for November.

When do Megadeth and Lamb of God 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales for VIP packages and Megadeth/Lamb of God fan club members begin January 12. Trivium/In Flames fan club members and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lamb of God presale password is LAMB22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your metal on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 9
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 10
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Apr 12
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 14
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 15
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Apr 16
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Apr 19
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 21
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 22
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 24
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Apr 26
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Apr 27
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 29
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 30
Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
May 3
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 4
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 6
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 7
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
May 9
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 10
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
May 12
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
May 13
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
May 15
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest 2022
Rockfest 2022 at Rockfest
Rockfest Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 5
Megadeth
Megadeth at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jun 7
Megadeth
Megadeth at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 15
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Parkbühne Wuhlheide Berlin, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 20
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Rock The Castle 2022
Rock The Castle 2022 at Castello Scaligero
Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona, Veneto, Italy
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
VOA heavy Rock Festival
VOA heavy Rock Festival at Estádio Nacional
Estádio Nacional Cruz Quebrada, Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio 2022
Rock In Rio 2022 at Barra Olympic Park
Barra Olympic Park Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

We recommend following Megadeth and Lamb of God on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Megadeth and Lamb of God Zumic artist pages.

