Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Megadeth and Lamb of God have added 2022 co-headlining tour dates with Trivium and In Flames also on the bill.

Billed as The Metal Tour Of The Year, the four bands will make stops at large-scale venues across the US and Canada in April and May. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tour resumed with Hatebreed replacing In Flames on the lineup.

Outside of the all-star mega tour, Megadeth plan to tour through Europe in June and have a handful of festival appearances lined up. Lamb of God get back out on the road in March and have a European tour scheduled for November.

When do Megadeth and Lamb of God 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales for VIP packages and Megadeth/Lamb of God fan club members begin January 12. Trivium/In Flames fan club members and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lamb of God presale password is LAMB22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

