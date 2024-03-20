View all results for 'alt'
Megan Thee Stallion Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour with GloRilla
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2024

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Hot Girl Summer.

The concerts are planned at arenas across North America and Europe during the summer months, from May into July. The opening act for the USA shows will be GloRilla. Megan also has festival sets at Boston Calling, BottleRock, and Bonnaroo.

When do Megan Thee Stallion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOTGIRLSUMMER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Megan Thee Stallion Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 21
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Megan Thee Stallion All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 14
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 17
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
May 18
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
May 22
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
May 24
to
May 26
Boston Calling at Harvard University Athletics Complex
Harvard University Athletics Complex Boston, MA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 28
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
May 30
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Jun 1
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 6
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 8
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 10
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jun 11
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 13
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 14
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jun 17
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 19
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jun 21
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 4
Megan Thee Stallion at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Megan Thee Stallion at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Megan Thee Stallion at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jul 10
Megan Thee Stallion at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
Megan Thee Stallion at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 14
Megan Thee Stallion at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 16
Megan Thee Stallion at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 17
Megan Thee Stallion at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Megan Thee Stallion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Megan Thee Stallion's Zumic artist page.

artists
Megan Thee Stallion
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Rap Trap
