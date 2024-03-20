Megan Thee Stallion Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Hot Girl Summer.

The concerts are planned at arenas across North America and Europe during the summer months, from May into July. The opening act for the USA shows will be GloRilla. Megan also has festival sets at Boston Calling, BottleRock, and Bonnaroo.

When do Megan Thee Stallion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOTGIRLSUMMER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Megan Thee Stallion All Tour Dates and Tickets

