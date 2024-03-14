Meghan Trainor Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Meghan Trainor announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Timeless.

Twenty-four concerts are planned at North American arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and / or Ryan Trainor.

Timeless is scheduled for release on June 14. Listen to the advance single "Been Like This" featuring T-Pain.

When do Meghan Trainor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Chase cardmembers and Artist begin March 19. TikTok, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

