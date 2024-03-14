View all results for 'alt'
Meghan Trainor Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2024

Meghan Trainor announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Timeless.

Twenty-four concerts are planned at North American arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and / or Ryan Trainor.

Timeless is scheduled for release on June 14. Listen to the advance single "Been Like This" featuring T-Pain.

When do Meghan Trainor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Chase cardmembers and Artist begin March 19. TikTok, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Meghan Trainor Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 25
Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Meghan Trainor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 4
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 6
Meghan Trainor and Chris Olsen at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 7
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 12
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 13
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 15
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 17
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 20
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 21
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 25
Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 27
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 28
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 30
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 2
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 4
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 5
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 8
Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 10
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 12
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 13
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 16
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 19
Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Meghan Trainor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Meghan Trainor's Zumic artist page.

