Melanie Martinez Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Melanie Martinez has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Portals.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned at venues across North America from May into July. These shows "will find Martinez exclusively performing as Cry Baby at every show, where fans can enjoy hearing songs from her latest album" according to a press release. Recently, Melanie had festival performances at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Bogota, Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, and Lollapalooza Brazil.

When do Melanie Martinez 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages and mailing list subscribers begin April 5. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Melanie Martinez All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Melanie Martinez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

