View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Melanie Martinez Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Portals' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 3, 2023

Melanie Martinez has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Portals.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned at venues across North America from May into July. These shows "will find Martinez exclusively performing as Cry Baby at every show, where fans can enjoy hearing songs from her latest album" according to a press release. Recently, Melanie had festival performances at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Bogota, Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, and Lollapalooza Brazil.

When do Melanie Martinez 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages and mailing list subscribers begin April 5. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Melanie Martinez Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 27
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 28
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Melanie Martinez All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 30
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 1
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jun 3
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 4
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 6
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Jun 7
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jun 9
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jun 10
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Jun 12
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 16
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 17
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jun 20
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jun 21
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 23
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 27
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 28
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 30
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 1
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 2
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 5
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 7
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 8
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 10
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 11
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jul 12
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 14
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 15
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Melanie Martinez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Melanie Martinez's Zumic artist page.

1
3009
artists
Melanie Martinez
genres
Indie Pop Pop Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez
Jun
28
Melanie Martinez
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Melanie Martinez Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 10, 2020
Melanie Martinez Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Indie Pop Pop Soul Melanie Martinez
1
2496
image for article Melanie Martinez Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 26, 2019
Melanie Martinez Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & O...
Tickets Indie Pop Pop Melanie Martinez Naaz
1
2444
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart