Melissa Etheridge Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows in North America and Australia
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published January 17, 2024

Melissa Etheridge added 2024 American tour dates to her schedule. The opening acts are also not to be missed, with select nights featuring Indigo Girls or Jewel. The new North American dates announced this week are happening from July into October.

This is shaping up to be a busy year of touring for Etheridge, as the legendary singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist now has over 55 concerts planned extending into October. She returns to touring in March with previously announced concerts and festival sets in the USA and Australia, including warm up sets for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks and Foreigner at the Iowa State Fair.

When do Melissa Etheridge 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Melissa Etheridge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
Melissa Etheridge at Kaiser Permanente Arena
Kaiser Permanente Arena Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 15
Melissa Etheridge at Graton Resort & Casino
Graton Resort & Casino Rohnert Park, CA
Mar 16
Melissa Etheridge at Gold Country Casino Resort
Gold Country Casino Resort Oroville, CA
Mar 18
Melissa Etheridge at Harris Center
Harris Center Folsom, CA
Mar 20
Melissa Etheridge at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 22
Melissa Etheridge at Pantages Theatre Tacoma
Pantages Theatre Tacoma Tacoma, WA
Mar 23
Melissa Etheridge at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 24
Melissa Etheridge at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Mar 26
Melissa Etheridge at Craterian Theater
Craterian Theater Medford, Oregon
Mar 27
Melissa Etheridge at Turlock Community Theatre
Turlock Community Theatre Turlock, CA
Mar 29
Melissa Etheridge at Visalia Fox Theatre
Visalia Fox Theatre Visalia, CA
Mar 30
Melissa Etheridge at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Apr 1
Melissa Etheridge at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Apr 2
Melissa Etheridge at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Apr 4
Melissa Etheridge at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Santa Clarita, CA
Apr 5
Melissa Etheridge at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Apr 11
Melissa Etheridge at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Apr 13
Amplify Decatur Music Festival at Decatur Square
Decatur Square Decatur, GA
Apr 14
Melissa Etheridge at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park Tallahassee,, FL
Apr 16
Melissa Etheridge at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
Apr 17
Melissa Etheridge at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Apr 19
Melissa Etheridge at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Apr 20
Melissa Etheridge at Gold Strike Casino
Gold Strike Casino Robinsonville, MS
May 10
Melissa Etheridge at Riverside Theatre - Perth Convention and Exhibition Center
Riverside Theatre - Perth Convention and Exhibition Center Perth, WA, Australia
May 12
Melissa Etheridge at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
May 15
Melissa Etheridge at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 16
to
May 19
Blues on Broadbeach at Surf Parade
Surf Parade Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
May 17
Melissa Etheridge at ICC Sydney
ICC Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jul 6
The Avett Brothers and Melissa Etheridge at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 11
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 17
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Marymoor Live
Marymoor Live Redmond, WA
Jul 23
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jul 24
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Jul 26
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jul 31
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 1
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 3
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 4
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Aug 7
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Aug 9
Foreigner, Melissa Etheridge, and John Waite at Iowa State Fair Grandstand
Iowa State Fair Grandstand Des Moines, IA
Aug 11
Ravinia Festival - Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 13
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 16
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Aug 17
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 18
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Snow Pond Center for the Arts Sidney, ME
Aug 21
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 22
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 25
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 17
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Sep 21
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 24
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Sep 26
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Sound (FL)
The Sound (FL) Clearwater, FL
Sep 27
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Oct 1
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Oct 3
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Oct 4
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino
Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino Thackerville, Oklahoma
Oct 5
Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Melissa Etheridge on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Melissa Etheridge Zumic artist page.

artists
Melissa Etheridge
