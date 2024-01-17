Melissa Etheridge Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Melissa Etheridge added 2024 American tour dates to her schedule. The opening acts are also not to be missed, with select nights featuring Indigo Girls or Jewel. The new North American dates announced this week are happening from July into October.

This is shaping up to be a busy year of touring for Etheridge, as the legendary singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist now has over 55 concerts planned extending into October. She returns to touring in March with previously announced concerts and festival sets in the USA and Australia, including warm up sets for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks and Foreigner at the Iowa State Fair.

When do Melissa Etheridge 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

