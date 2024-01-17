Melissa Etheridge Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Melissa Etheridge added 2024 American tour dates to her schedule. The opening acts are also not to be missed, with select nights featuring Indigo Girls or Jewel. The new North American dates announced this week are happening from July into October.
This is shaping up to be a busy year of touring for Etheridge, as the legendary singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist now has over 55 concerts planned extending into October. She returns to touring in March with previously announced concerts and festival sets in the USA and Australia, including warm up sets for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks and Foreigner at the Iowa State Fair.
When do Melissa Etheridge 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Melissa Etheridge All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 14
Kaiser Permanente Arena
Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 15
Graton Resort & Casino
Rohnert Park, CA
Mar 16
Gold Country Casino Resort
Oroville, CA
Mar 20
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Mar 22
Pantages Theatre Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
Mar 23
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 24
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Mar 26
Craterian Theater
Medford, Oregon
Mar 27
Turlock Community Theatre
Turlock, CA
Mar 29
Visalia Fox Theatre
Visalia, CA
Mar 30
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Indio, CA
Apr 1
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Apr 2
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Apr 4
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita, CA
Apr 5
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Thousand Oaks, CA
Apr 11
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
Apr 13
Decatur Square
Decatur, GA
Apr 14
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Tallahassee,, FL
Apr 16
Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola, FL
Apr 17
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Apr 19
Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
Apr 20
Gold Strike Casino
Robinsonville, MS
May 10
Riverside Theatre - Perth Convention and Exhibition Center
Perth, WA, Australia
May 12
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
May 15
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 16
to
May 19
Surf Parade
Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
May 17
ICC Sydney
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jul 6
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 11
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 17
Marymoor Live
Redmond, WA
Jul 23
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Jul 24
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 26
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Jul 31
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Aug 1
The Ledge Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Aug 3
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Aug 4
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
Windsor, ON, Canada
Aug 7
Astro Theater (NE)
La Vista, NE
Aug 9
Iowa State Fair Grandstand
Des Moines, IA
Aug 11
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Aug 13
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 16
The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
Chautauqua, NY
Aug 17
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 18
Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Sidney, ME
Aug 21
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 22
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Cary, NC
Sep 21
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Sep 26
The Sound (FL)
Clearwater, FL
Sep 27
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Oct 1
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Oct 3
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Oct 4
Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino
Thackerville, Oklahoma
For the most up-to-date information, follow Melissa Etheridge on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
