Melvin Seals & JGB Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Melvin Seals & JGB have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned fall shows are set from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America. In the coming summer months, the band has festival performances and headlining shows on both coasts. The band's current lineup features Melvin Seals (longest-tenured surviving member of the Jerry Garcia Band), John Kadlecik, John-Paul McLean, and Jeremy Hoenig.

When do Melvin Seals & JGB 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

