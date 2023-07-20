View all results for 'alt'
Melvin Seals & JGB Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Dancin' in the streets this summer and fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2023

Melvin Seals & JGB have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned fall shows are set from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America. In the coming summer months, the band has festival performances and headlining shows on both coasts. The band's current lineup features Melvin Seals (longest-tenured surviving member of the Jerry Garcia Band), John Kadlecik, John-Paul McLean, and Jeremy Hoenig.

When do Melvin Seals & JGB 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Melvin Seals & JGB Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Melvin Seals & JGB All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 5
Jerry Day at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
Jerry Garcia Amphitheater San Francisco, CA
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Catskill Mountain Jubilee at Blackthorne Resort
Blackthorne Resort East Durham, NY
Aug 26
Benefit Concert - Melvin Seals & JGB, Ron Holloway and Flowerchild at Peoples Natural Gas Park
Peoples Natural Gas Park Johnstown, PA
Aug 27
Sunday Daydream at Stafford Lake Park
Stafford Lake Park Novato, CA
Sep 8
Melvin Seals & JGB at So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Denver, CO
Sep 9
Melvin Seals & JGB - Early Show at So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Denver, CO
Sep 9
Melvin Seals & JGB - Late Show at So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Denver, CO
Sep 10
Melvin Seals & JGB at So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Denver, CO
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Annapolis Baygrass Festival at Sandy Point State Park
Sandy Point State Park Annapolis, MD
Oct 14
Harvest Ball at Mateel Community Center
Mateel Community Center Redway, CA
Oct 18
Melvin Seals & JGB at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Oct 19
Melvin Seals & JGB at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Oct 20
Melvin Seals & JGB at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Oct 21
Melvin Seals & JGB at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Oct 22
Melvin Seals & JGB at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Oct 24
Melvin Seals & JGB at The Met Pawtucket
The Met Pawtucket Pawtucket, RI
Oct 26
Melvin Seals & JGB at The Newton Theatre
The Newton Theatre Newton, NJ
Oct 27
Melvin Seals & JGB at Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 28
Melvin Seals & JGB at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Nov 1
Melvin Seals & JGB at Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton Music Hall - Felton Felton, CA
Nov 2
Melvin Seals & JGB at Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton Music Hall - Felton Felton, CA
Nov 3
Melvin Seals & JGB at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Nov 4
Melvin Seals & JGB and The Alligators at Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Dec 15
A Very Jerry Christmas at The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge
The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge Auburn, CA
Dec 16
A Very Jerry Christmas at The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge
The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge Auburn, CA
Jan 9
to
Jan 12
Jam In The Sand at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica

For the most up-to-date information, follow Melvin Seals & JGB on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Melvin Seals & JGB Zumic artist page.

