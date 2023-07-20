Melvin Seals & JGB Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Melvin Seals & JGB have added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned fall shows are set from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America. In the coming summer months, the band has festival performances and headlining shows on both coasts. The band's current lineup features Melvin Seals (longest-tenured surviving member of the Jerry Garcia Band), John Kadlecik, John-Paul McLean, and Jeremy Hoenig.
When do Melvin Seals & JGB 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Melvin Seals & JGB Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 20
The Warehouse at FTC
Fairfield, CT
Oct 26
The Newton Theatre
Newton, NJ
Oct 28
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Melvin Seals & JGB All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 5
Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
San Francisco, CA
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Blackthorne Resort
East Durham, NY
Aug 26
Peoples Natural Gas Park
Johnstown, PA
Aug 27
Stafford Lake Park
Novato, CA
Sep 8
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
Denver, CO
Sep 9
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
Denver, CO
Sep 9
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
Denver, CO
Sep 10
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery
Denver, CO
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Sandy Point State Park
Annapolis, MD
Oct 14
Mateel Community Center
Redway, CA
Oct 18
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Warrendale, PA
Oct 20
The Warehouse at FTC
Fairfield, CT
Oct 21
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Hartford, CT
Oct 24
The Met Pawtucket
Pawtucket, RI
Oct 26
The Newton Theatre
Newton, NJ
Oct 27
Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 28
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 1
Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton, CA
Nov 2
Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton, CA
Nov 3
Mystic Theatre
Petaluma, CA
Nov 4
Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay, NV
Dec 15
The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge
Auburn, CA
Dec 16
The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge
Auburn, CA
Jan 9
to
Jan 12
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica
For the most up-to-date information, follow Melvin Seals & JGB on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Melvin Seals & JGB Zumic artist page.