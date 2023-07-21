View all results for 'alt'
Memphis May Fire Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

'We Want Your Misery' tour and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 21, 2023

Metal band Memphis May Fire have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with Remade in Misery — their newest album and first since 2018.

Billed as We Want Your Misery, the newly planned shows are set at venues across North America in August and September. The opening bands on select dates will be Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and / or Another Day Dawns. Memphis May Fire also have a handful of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Memphis May Fire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Memphis May Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Memphis May Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
Memphis May Fire and Atreyu at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Aug 28
Memphis May Fire and Atreyu at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 30
Memphis May Fire and Atreyu at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 31
Memphis May Fire and Atreyu at Ocho Segundos
Ocho Segundos Amarillo, TX
Sep 2
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Sep 3
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 5
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Sep 10
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 12
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 13
Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 15
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 16
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 17
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 19
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 21
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, and Catch Your Breath at Capitol Theatre
Capitol Theatre Davenport, IA
Sep 24
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Sep 26
Memphis May Fire, Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and Another Day Dawns at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Monster Mosh 2023 at Monster Mosh
Monster Mosh Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Memphis May Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Memphis May Fire Zumic artist page.

artists
Memphis May Fire
genres
Alt Metal Metalcore Nu Metal Post-Hardcore
image for artist Memphis May Fire
Memphis May Fire
