Memphis May Fire Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Metal band Memphis May Fire have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with Remade in Misery — their newest album and first since 2018.

Billed as We Want Your Misery, the newly planned shows are set at venues across North America in August and September. The opening bands on select dates will be Atreyu, Catch Your Breath, and / or Another Day Dawns. Memphis May Fire also have a handful of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Memphis May Fire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Memphis May Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

