Men I Trust Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in the USA and Europe
by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2023

Men I Trust have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule with fellow Canadian indie rockers Tops as the opening band.

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America. According to a post on Men I Trust's social media, "In 2024, we plan on doing a slower year, tour-wise, to focus on writing the next album. So if you want to see us in the near future, this tour is your best bet!" The group returns to touring in June and will tour through Europe in July.

When do Men I Trust 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are now happening for Spotify, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Men I Trust Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 17
Men I Trust and TOPS at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 18
Men I Trust and TOPS at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Men I Trust All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 14
Men I Trust at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 15
Men I Trust at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Men I Trust at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
Men I Trust at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Jul 11
Men I Trust at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Jul 12
Men I Trust and Mazey Haze at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 12
to
Jul 16
Dour Festival 2023 at Dour, Belgium
Dour, Belgium
Jul 13
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 15
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at zakk Halle
zakk Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jul 17
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Men I Trust and Ghostly Kisses at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Men I Trust at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jul 27
Men I Trust at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Men I Trust at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 29
Men I Trust at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 5
Men I Trust at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Men I Trust at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Men I Trust and TOPS at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 19
Men I Trust and TOPS at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 20
Men I Trust and TOPS at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Men I Trust and TOPS at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 25
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 27
Men I Trust and TOPS [Early Show] at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 27
Men I Trust and TOPS [Late Show] at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 28
Men I Trust and TOPS at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 30
Men I Trust and TOPS at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
Men I Trust and TOPS at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 3
Men I Trust and TOPS at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Men I Trust and TOPS [Early Show] at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Men I Trust and TOPS [Late Show] at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Men I Trust and TOPS at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 7
Men I Trust and TOPS at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Nov 8
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 9
Men I Trust and TOPS at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 10
Men I Trust and TOPS at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Nov 11
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 12
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 14
Men I Trust and TOPS at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 15
Men I Trust and TOPS at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Nov 16
Men I Trust and TOPS at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Nov 17
Men I Trust and TOPS at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 18
Men I Trust and TOPS at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 19
Men I Trust and TOPS at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Men I Trust on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Men I Trust Zumic artist page.

