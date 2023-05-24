Men I Trust Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Men I Trust have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule with fellow Canadian indie rockers Tops as the opening band.
The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America. According to a post on Men I Trust's social media, "In 2024, we plan on doing a slower year, tour-wise, to focus on writing the next album. So if you want to see us in the near future, this tour is your best bet!" The group returns to touring in June and will tour through Europe in July.
When do Men I Trust 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are now happening for Spotify, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 14
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 15
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 8
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Jul 11
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
Jul 12
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 13
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 15
zakk Halle
Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jul 17
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Henham Park
Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Jul 27
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 29
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 5
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 19
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Oct 20
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 21
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 25
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 27
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 28
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 30
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Nov 3
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 7
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Nov 8
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Nov 9
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 10
Orpheum Theater
New Orleans, LA
Nov 11
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Nov 16
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Men I Trust on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Men I Trust Zumic artist page.