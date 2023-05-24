Men I Trust Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Men I Trust have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule with fellow Canadian indie rockers Tops as the opening band.

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at venues across North America. According to a post on Men I Trust's social media, "In 2024, we plan on doing a slower year, tour-wise, to focus on writing the next album. So if you want to see us in the near future, this tour is your best bet!" The group returns to touring in June and will tour through Europe in July.

When do Men I Trust 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are now happening for Spotify, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Men I Trust All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Men I Trust on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Men I Trust Zumic artist page.