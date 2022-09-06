View all results for 'alt'
Mercyful Fate Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows with Kreator and Midnight
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 6, 2022

Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate have announced 2022 tour dates. The band has played a number of festivals this year, but this will be their first North American tour since 1999.

The newly planned shows are set at mid and large-sized venues coast to coast in October and November. On the bill as opening acts will be Kreator and Midnight.

When do Mercyful Fate 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mercyful Fate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 25
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 27
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 30
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 1
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 3
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Nov 4
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 5
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 8
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 10
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 13
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 14
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 16
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight
Mercyful Fate, Kreator, and Midnight at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Dec 2
to
Dec 4
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest at Centro Dinamico Pegaso
Centro Dinamico Pegaso Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico

We recommend following Mercyful Fate on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mercyful Fate's Zumic artist page.

