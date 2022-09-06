Mercyful Fate Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate have announced 2022 tour dates. The band has played a number of festivals this year, but this will be their first North American tour since 1999.

The newly planned shows are set at mid and large-sized venues coast to coast in October and November. On the bill as opening acts will be Kreator and Midnight.

When do Mercyful Fate 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mercyful Fate All Tour Dates and Tickets

