MercyMe Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

MercyMe have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their new album, Always Only Jesus.

The newly set shows are scheduled at large-scale North American venues in March and April. The opening acts on select dates will be TAYA and Micah Taylor. MercyMe are currently on a headlining tour across the US with Chris Tomlin extending into mid-December.

When do MercyMe 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SPRING2023. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

