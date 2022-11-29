View all results for 'alt'
MercyMe Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Chris Tomlin, TAYA, Micah Taylor
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2022

MercyMe have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their new album, Always Only Jesus.

The newly set shows are scheduled at large-scale North American venues in March and April. The opening acts on select dates will be TAYA and Micah Taylor. MercyMe are currently on a headlining tour across the US with Chris Tomlin extending into mid-December.

When do MercyMe 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SPRING2023. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

MercyMe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Dec 2
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Dec 6
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Dec 8
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at Macon Centreplex
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
Dec 9
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Dec 10
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Dec 11
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Dec 13
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin
MercyMe and Chris Tomlin at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Mar 2
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Stanley Theatre
Stanley Theatre Utica, NY
Mar 3
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Mar 4
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Symphony Hall - Springfield
Symphony Hall - Springfield Springfield, MA
Mar 5
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
Mar 9
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Wicomico Civic Center
Wicomico Civic Center Salisbury, MD
Mar 10
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Mar 11
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Mar 12
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Mar 16
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 17
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts Green Bay, WI
Mar 18
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Emens Auditorium
Emens Auditorium Muncie, IN
Mar 19
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at George Gervin GameAbove Center
George Gervin GameAbove Center Ypsilanti, MI
Mar 23
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Edward W Powers Auditorium
Edward W Powers Auditorium Youngstown, OH
Mar 24
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Arie Crown Theater
Arie Crown Theater Chicago, IL
Mar 25
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN
Mar 26
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 30
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Mar 31
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Apr 1
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Orpheum Theatre Sioux City
Orpheum Theatre Sioux City Sioux City, IA
Apr 2
MercyMe
MercyMe at The Sanford Center (Formerly Bemidji Regional Event Center)
The Sanford Center (Formerly Bemidji Regional Event Center) Bemidji, MN
Apr 13
MercyMe
MercyMe at Monroe Civic Center Arena
Monroe Civic Center Arena Monroe, Louisiana
Apr 14
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Baton Rouge River Center Theater
Baton Rouge River Center Theater Baton Rouge, LA
Apr 16
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Apr 21
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at BancorpSouth Arena
Rescheduled
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Apr 22
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Apr 23
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler
MercyMe, TAYA, and Micah Tyler at Black River Coliseum
Rescheduled
Black River Coliseum Poplar Bluff, MO

We recommend following MercyMe on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out MercyMe's Zumic artist page.

