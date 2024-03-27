MercyMe Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

MercyMe have added 2024 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Together Again. Opening acts on select dates will be Crowder, Cochren & Co., TobyMac, and / or Zach Williams.

New dates are scheduled in October and November at arenas across North America. MercyMe return to the road in early April with Newsboys and David Leonard.

When do MercyMe 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Fall24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

MercyMe All Tour Dates and Tickets

