MercyMe Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2024

MercyMe have added 2024 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Together Again. Opening acts on select dates will be Crowder, Cochren & Co., TobyMac, and / or Zach Williams.

New dates are scheduled in October and November at arenas across North America. MercyMe return to the road in early April with Newsboys and David Leonard.

When do MercyMe 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Fall24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

MercyMe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Apr 5
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 6
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Apr 7
MercyMe, The Newsboys, and David Leonard at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Apr 11
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Apr 12
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at DECC Arena
DECC Arena Duluth, MN
Apr 13
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Apr 18
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Xtream Arena
Xtream Arena Coralville, IA
Apr 19
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 20
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 21
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Apr 26
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Apr 27
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Apr 28
MercyMe, Newsboys, and David Leonard at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Oct 3
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Oct 4
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Oct 5
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Oct 6
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Oct 10
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Oct 11
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Oct 12
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Macon Centreplex
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
Oct 17
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Oct 18
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Oct 19
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 20
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Oct 25
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Oct 26
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 27
MercyMe, Crowder, and Cochren & Co. at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Nov 8
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 9
MercyMe and TobyMac at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Nov 10
MercyMe and TobyMac at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 14
MercyMe and TobyMac at Amica Mutual Pavilion
Amica Mutual Pavilion Providence, RI
Nov 15
MercyMe and TobyMac at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Nov 16
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Nov 17
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK Moline, IL
Nov 21
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at The Dollar Loan Center
The Dollar Loan Center Henderson, NV
Nov 22
MercyMe and Zach Williams at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 23
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 24
MercyMe, TobyMac, and Zach Williams at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Sep 17
MercyMe and Matthew West at Hertz Arena
Cancelled
Hertz Arena Estero, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow MercyMe on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out MercyMe's Zumic artist page.

artists
MercyMe
genres
Christian Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist MercyMe
MercyMe
