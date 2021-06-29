View all results for 'alt'
Meshuggah Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Triple dose of metal with Converge and Torche
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2021

Swedish metal band Meshuggah has revealed 2022 North American tour dates, scheduled from February into March. The opening acts will be a hard rocking 1-2 punch of Converge and Torche.

Formed in 1987, Meshuggah continues to be a force in the metal scene, having released eight studio albums. The band also has plans to tour Europe beginning in May with Zeal & Ardor as the opening band.

When do Meshuggah 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 2. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 30.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Meshuggah Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Meshuggah All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 24
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 26
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Feb 28
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 1
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Mar 2
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 3
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Mar 5
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Mar 6
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Mar 8
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 10
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 11
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Mar 12
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Mar 13
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 16
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX Texas, United States
Mar 17
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 19
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 20
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 5
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 6
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
May 8
Meshuggah
Meshuggah at Palladium
Palladium Köln, NRW, Germany
May 9
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 10
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 12
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
May 13
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at LE TRANSBORDEUR
LE TRANSBORDEUR Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 15
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
May 17
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
May 18
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
May 20
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 21
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 22
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
May 23
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 24
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 26
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
May 28
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 29
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jun 3
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor
Meshuggah and Zeal & Ardor at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Meshuggah on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For more music, news, and tour information on Meshuggah, check out their Zumic artist page.

