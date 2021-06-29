Meshuggah Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal band Meshuggah has revealed 2022 North American tour dates, scheduled from February into March. The opening acts will be a hard rocking 1-2 punch of Converge and Torche.

Formed in 1987, Meshuggah continues to be a force in the metal scene, having released eight studio albums. The band also has plans to tour Europe beginning in May with Zeal & Ardor as the opening band.

When do Meshuggah 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 2. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 30.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

