Meshuggah Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal band Meshuggah have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in November and December. Helping to bring the onslaught of metal power will be In Flames, Whitechapel, and / or Voivod. In the coming weeks, Meshuggah have a headlining show in Finland and festival performances in Europe.

When do Meshuggah 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Blabbermouth, Loudwire, Revolver, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is IMMUTABLE. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Meshuggah All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Meshuggah on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

