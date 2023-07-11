View all results for 'alt'
Meshuggah Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour with In Flames and Whitechapel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

Swedish metal band Meshuggah have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in November and December. Helping to bring the onslaught of metal power will be In Flames, Whitechapel, and / or Voivod. In the coming weeks, Meshuggah have a headlining show in Finland and festival performances in Europe.

When do Meshuggah 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Blabbermouth, Loudwire, Revolver, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is IMMUTABLE. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Meshuggah Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 8
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 10
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Meshuggah All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 2
to
Aug 6
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Rasnov, Romania
Rasnov, Romania Râșnov, Romania
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Brutal Assault Festival at Jaroměř, Czech Republic
Jaroměř, Czech Republic Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
Aug 18
Meshuggah at Helsinki Hall of Culture
Helsinki Hall of Culture Helsinki, Finlandia
Nov 21
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 22
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 24
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 27
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 28
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 30
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 1
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 3
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 5
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Dec 6
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 8
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 9
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Dec 10
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 12
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Dec 14
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Dec 15
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 16
Meshuggah, In Flames, Voivod and Whitechapel at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Meshuggah on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Meshuggah's Zumic artist page.

Dec
10
Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
