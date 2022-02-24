View all results for 'alt'
Metallica Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

20+ performances lined up
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 24, 2022

This week, legendary rockers Metallica added a few 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The band now has over 20 concerts planned from February through August. After a headlining concert in Las Vegas later this month, Metallica heads to South America for shows in April and May. The summer months will include festivals in North America and Europe. Set in August, the newly planned shows are happening in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and outside of Buffalo, New York. Opening acts for these shows will be Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

When do Metallica 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins March 4. Presales for fan club members begin February 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Metallica All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Apr 30
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Campo Argentino de Polo
Campo Argentino de Polo BWP, CABA, Argentina
May 5
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estacionamento da Fiergs
Estacionamento da Fiergs Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
May 7
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Couto Pereira
Estadio Couto Pereira Alto da Glória, PR, Brazil
May 10
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio do Morumbi (Formerly Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo)
Estadio do Morumbi (Formerly Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo) São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 12
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Mineirao - São José
Estadio Mineirao - São José Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa festival
BottleRock Napa festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Firenze Rocks Festival
Firenze Rocks Festival at Visarno Arena
Visarno Arena Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 22
Prague Rocks: Metallica, Red Fang, Five Finger Death Punch, and more
Prague Rocks: Metallica, Red Fang, Five Finger Death Punch, and more at Letnany Airport
Letnany Airport Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
Download Germany 2022
Download Germany 2022 at Hockenheimring
Hockenheimring Hockenheim, BW, Germany
Jun 29
Frauenfeld Rocks
Frauenfeld Rocks at Grosse Allmend
Grosse Allmend Büren an der Aare, BE, Switzerland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Nos Alive
Nos Alive at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 11
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills at Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY
Aug 14
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA

We recommend following Metallica on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Metallica's most recent studio album is 2016's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. You can stream the full album for free and read our review here on Zumic.

For more, check out the Metallica Zumic artist page.

