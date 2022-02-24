Metallica Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary rockers Metallica added a few 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The band now has over 20 concerts planned from February through August. After a headlining concert in Las Vegas later this month, Metallica heads to South America for shows in April and May. The summer months will include festivals in North America and Europe. Set in August, the newly planned shows are happening in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and outside of Buffalo, New York. Opening acts for these shows will be Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

When do Metallica 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins March 4. Presales for fan club members begin February 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Metallica All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Metallica on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Metallica's most recent studio album is 2016's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. You can stream the full album for free and read our review here on Zumic.

For more, check out the Metallica Zumic artist page.