Metric Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Toronto rockers Metric announced 2022 dates billed as The Doomscroller Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size venues across North America. The band now has 41 dates planned; 23 in the USA, 16 in Canada, and 2 in Mexico. Emily Haines shared in a press release, "We’re crafting a set list based on fan favorites including deep cuts from Live It Out and Old World." In addition, Metric shared plans for their next album, titled Formentera, to be released on July 8.

When do Metric 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin May 3. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DOOMSCROLLER. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Metric All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Metric on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page and check out the music video for their new song "All Comes Crashing."