Metric Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Doomscroller Tour' across America, new album in July
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 28, 2022
Photo Credit: Justin Broadbent

This week, Toronto rockers Metric announced 2022 dates billed as The Doomscroller Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size venues across North America. The band now has 41 dates planned; 23 in the USA, 16 in Canada, and 2 in Mexico. Emily Haines shared in a press release, "We’re crafting a set list based on fan favorites including deep cuts from Live It Out and Old World." In addition, Metric shared plans for their next album, titled Formentera, to be released on July 8.

When do Metric 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin May 3. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DOOMSCROLLER. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Metric Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 26
Metric
Metric at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 27
Metric
Metric at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Metric All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Metric, Young the Giant, and Axel Catalán
Metric, Young the Giant, and Axel Catalán at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 21
to
May 22
Corona Capital Guadalajara
Corona Capital Guadalajara at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
Aug 11
Metric
Metric at Royal Theatre Victoria
Royal Theatre Victoria Victoria, BC, Canada
Aug 12
Metric
Metric at Royal Theatre Victoria
Royal Theatre Victoria Victoria, BC, Canada
Aug 13
Metric
Metric at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 15
Metric
Metric at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 16
Metric
Metric at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 17
Metric
Metric at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 19
Metric
Metric at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Aug 20
Metric
Metric at TCU Place
TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 21
Metric
Metric at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Aug 25
Metric
Metric at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Aug 26
Metric, Interpol, and Spoon
Metric, Interpol, and Spoon at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Metric
Metric at National Arts Centre
National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 29
Metric
Metric at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Aug 30
Metric
Metric at Le Capitole
Le Capitole Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 1
Metric
Metric at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Sep 2
Metric
Metric at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Sep 24
Metric
Metric at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 25
Metric
Metric at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 26
Metric
Metric at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Metric
Metric at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Metric
Metric at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 30
Metric
Metric at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 2
Metric
Metric at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 3
Metric
Metric at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 6
Metric
Metric at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Metric
Metric at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 11
Metric
Metric at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 12
Metric
Metric at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 14
Metric
Metric at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Metric
Metric at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 17
Metric
Metric at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 18
Metric
Metric at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Metric
Metric at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 21
Metric
Metric at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 22
Metric
Metric at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 23
Metric
Metric at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 25
Metric
Metric at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 26
Metric
Metric at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 27
Metric
Metric at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following Metric on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page and check out the music video for their new song "All Comes Crashing."

artists
Metric
genres
New Wave Rock Synth Pop
