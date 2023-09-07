Metric Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Metric announced 2023 tour dates.

Nine new October and November shows billed as "An Evening With" are planned in the USA, Europe, and South America. The band plans to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, Formentera II, and the 20th anniversary of Old World Underground. Cities they will visit include New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Santiago.

Metric at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY

When do Metric 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are now underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ILOVEMETRIC. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Metric on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Formentera II is scheduled for release on October 13. For more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page.