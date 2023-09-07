View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Metric Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New concerts and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2023

This week, Metric announced 2023 tour dates.

Nine new October and November shows billed as "An Evening With" are planned in the USA, Europe, and South America. The band plans to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, Formentera II, and the 20th anniversary of Old World Underground. Cities they will visit include New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Santiago.

Metric Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 10
Metric at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Metric All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 10
Metric at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 12
Metric at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Oct 14
Metric at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
Metric at The Courtyard Theatre
The Courtyard Theatre London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Metric at Les Étoiles
Les Étoiles Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 21
Metric at Privatclub
Privatclub Berlin, Germany
Nov 21
Metric at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
Nov 22
Metric at Showcenter Complex
Showcenter Complex San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Nov 27
Metric at Teatro Coliseo - Santiago
Teatro Coliseo - Santiago Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
When do Metric 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are now underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ILOVEMETRIC. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Metric on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Formentera II is scheduled for release on October 13. For more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page.

1
240
artists
Metric
genres
Indie Rock New Wave Post-punk Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Metric
Metric
Oct
10
Metric
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Metric Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 28, 2022
Metric Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets New Wave Rock Synth Pop Metric
1
1635
image for article Metric Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 11, 2018
Metric Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets New Wave Rock Synth Pop July Talk Metric
3
1991
image for article Death Cab For Cutie Set 2016 "Lights On The Horizon" Tour Dates With Metric: Tickets Now On Sale
December 14, 2015
Death Cab For Cutie Set 2016 "Lights On The Horizon" Tour Dates W...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Synth Pop Death Cab For Cutie Metric Calgary, AB Edmonton, AB Kingston, ON, Canada London, ON Montreal, QC Regina, SK, Canada St. Catharines, ON Toronto, ON Vancouver, BC Winnipeg, MB
1
1022
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart