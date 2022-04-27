Michael Bublé Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

2022 is becoming a busy year of touring for Michael Bublé, as the singer has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. In conjunction with his most recent album, Higher, the newly planned events are set from August into October at large-scale venues across North America.

Michael is currently doing a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World before he travels through the UK in July. In November, Bublé will perform in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. In December, the entertainer will tour Australia.

When do Michael Bublé 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members begin May 3. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Michael Bublé All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Michael Bublé on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

