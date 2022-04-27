View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Michael Bublé Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Global tour expands to 65 concerts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2022

2022 is becoming a busy year of touring for Michael Bublé, as the singer has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. In conjunction with his most recent album, Higher, the newly planned events are set from August into October at large-scale venues across North America.

Michael is currently doing a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World before he travels through the UK in July. In November, Bublé will perform in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. In December, the entertainer will tour Australia.

When do Michael Bublé 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members begin May 3. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Michael Bublé Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 18
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Michael Bublé All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
May 4
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
May 6
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
May 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Jun 5
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Emirates Riverside
Emirates Riverside Durham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Cadena 100 30ª Aniversario
Cadena 100 30ª Aniversario at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 2
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Waddesdon Manor
Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Floors Castle, Kelso
Floors Castle, Kelso Kelso, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Emirates Riverside
Emirates Riverside Durham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Harewood House
Harewood House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Incora County Ground
Incora County Ground Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Blickling Estate
Blickling Estate Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Warwick Castle
Warwick Castle Warwick, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Royal Crescent
The Royal Crescent Bath, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Royal Crescent
The Royal Crescent Bath, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa New Milton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Hove County Ground
Hove County Ground Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Hatfield House
Hatfield House Herts, England, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at The Spitfire Ground
The Spitfire Ground Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Powderham Castle
Powderham Castle Kenton, England, United Kingdom
Aug 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Harewood House
Harewood House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Aug 8
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Aug 10
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Aug 12
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Aug 13
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 14
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Aug 16
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 29
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 30
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 1
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 2
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 9
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 10
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 11
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 13
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 14
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 16
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 20
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 21
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 27
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 28
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 11
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Nov 3
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Jeunesse Arena
Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov 5
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 6
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Blickling Estate
Blickling Estate Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Arena da Baixada
Arena da Baixada Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Nov 12
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Nov 15
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 16
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 30
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 3
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 7
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 8
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 11
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 14
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Dec 17
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 18
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

We recommend following Michael Bublé on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Michael Bublé Zumic artist page.

1
136
artists
Michael Bublé
genres
Big Band Jazz Jazz Pop Rock Swing Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé
Aug
18
Michael Bublé
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Michael Bublé Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 8, 2020
Michael Bublé Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Big Band Jazz Jazz Pop Rock Swing Jazz Michael Bublé
1
1288
image for article Michael Bublé Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 11, 2019
Michael Bublé Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Big Band Jazz Jazz Pop Rock Swing Jazz Michael Bublé
2
10814
image for article Michael Buble Headed For Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart
April 26, 2013
Michael Buble Headed For Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Char...
News Pop Michael Bublé Canada
1
736
Back to top
seating chart