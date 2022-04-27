Michael Bublé Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

2022 is becoming a busy year of touring for Michael Bublé, as the singer has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. In conjunction with his most recent album, Higher, the newly planned events are set from August into October at large-scale venues across North America.
Michael is currently doing a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World before he travels through the UK in July. In November, Bublé will perform in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. In December, the entertainer will tour Australia.
When do Michael Bublé 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members begin May 3. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Michael Bublé Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 18
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Michael Bublé All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 29
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
May 4
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
May 6
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
May 7
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 5
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Emirates Riverside
Durham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 2
Waddesdon Manor
Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Floors Castle, Kelso
Kelso, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Emirates Riverside
Durham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Harewood House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Incora County Ground
Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Blickling Estate
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Warwick Castle
Warwick, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
The Royal Crescent
Bath, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
The Royal Crescent
Bath, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
New Milton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Hove County Ground
Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Hatfield House
Herts, England, United Kingdom
Jul 24
The Spitfire Ground
Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
Powderham Castle
Kenton, England, United Kingdom
Aug 7
Harewood House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Aug 8
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Aug 12
FLA Live Arena
Sunrise, FL
Aug 14
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Aug 16
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 29
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Aug 30
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 1
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 2
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Sep 7
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 9
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Sep 10
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 13
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 14
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 16
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Sep 17
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 20
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 21
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 28
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 11
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Nov 3
Jeunesse Arena
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov 5
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 6
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 7
Blickling Estate
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Arena da Baixada
Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Nov 12
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Nov 15
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 16
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 30
Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 3
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 7
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 8
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 11
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 14
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Dec 17
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 18
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
We recommend following Michael Bublé on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
