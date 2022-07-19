View all results for 'alt'
Michelle Branch Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Trouble with Fever' album and tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2022

Michelle Branch has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Trouble with Fever. The LP is scheduled for release on September 16.

At this time, nine new concerts in the USA are set in September. The singer-songwriter will entertain audiences in Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and West Hollywood.

When do Michelle Branch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TROUBLE. The Spotify presale password is FEVER. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Michelle Branch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 12
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 15
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 17
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 19
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 21
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 26
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Sep 27
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

We recommend following Michelle Branch on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Michelle Branch's Zumic artist page. Check out the music video for "I'm A Man," the first single from her upcoming album. Last year, she re-recorded her classic album The Spirit Room, shedding the dated 2001 production in favor of a more organic sound like you might hear in concert.

