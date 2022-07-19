Michelle Branch Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Michelle Branch has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Trouble with Fever. The LP is scheduled for release on September 16.

At this time, nine new concerts in the USA are set in September. The singer-songwriter will entertain audiences in Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and West Hollywood.

When do Michelle Branch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TROUBLE. The Spotify presale password is FEVER. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Michelle Branch All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Michelle Branch on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Michelle Branch's Zumic artist page. Check out the music video for "I'm A Man," the first single from her upcoming album. Last year, she re-recorded her classic album The Spirit Room, shedding the dated 2001 production in favor of a more organic sound like you might hear in concert.