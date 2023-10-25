Mick Jenkins Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, rapper Mick Jenkins announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Thank You for Waiting Tour, new shows are planned in January and March at venues across North America and Europe. The opening act for the new dates will be Nigerian native TOBi.

Mick Jenkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mick Jenkins 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mick Jenkins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

