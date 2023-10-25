View all results for 'alt'
Mick Jenkins Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Thank You for Waiting' tour with TOBi
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2023

This week, rapper Mick Jenkins announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Thank You for Waiting Tour, new shows are planned in January and March at venues across North America and Europe. The opening act for the new dates will be Nigerian native TOBi.

Mick Jenkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jan 21
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 22
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 24
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 26
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Jan 28
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Jan 31
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Feb 3
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Feb 6
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Feb 8
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Feb 10
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 12
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Feb 24
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at B'leza
B'leza Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 26
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at La Bellevilloise
La Bellevilloise Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 27
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 28
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld Köln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Feb 29
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Mar 2
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Mar 3
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Village Underground
Village Underground London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Mick Jenkins and TOBi at Project House
Project House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When do Mick Jenkins 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mick Jenkins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mick Jenkins' Zumic artist page.

