Mike Gordon Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, new album and song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2023

Bassist Mike Gordon has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Flying Games. The LP is scheduled for release on May 12. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in June and July.

Gordon will be accompanied by an impressive band lineup, featuring John Kimock, Robert Walter, Scott Murawski, and Craig Myers. The new dates are in addition to Mike's previously announced shows with his main band of 40 years, Phish.

When do Mike Gordon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mike Gordon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 17
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Mike Gordon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 15
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Northlands Music & Arts Festival
Northlands Music & Arts Festival at Northlands At Cheshire Fairground
Northlands At Cheshire Fairground Swanzey, NH
Jun 17
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 18
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jun 20
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Jun 21
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival at Blue Ox Festival Grounds
Blue Ox Festival Grounds Eau Claire, WI
Jun 24
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 27
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Jun 28
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Peach Music Festival
Peach Music Festival at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jun 30
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Jul 2
Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

We recommend following Mike Gordon on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for his new song, "Tilting." For more, check out Mike Gordon's Zumic artist page.

1
134
artists
Mike Gordon
genres
Funky Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Mike Gordon
Mike Gordon
Jun
17
Mike Gordon
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By

