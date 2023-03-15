Mike Gordon Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bassist Mike Gordon has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Flying Games. The LP is scheduled for release on May 12. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in June and July.

Gordon will be accompanied by an impressive band lineup, featuring John Kimock, Robert Walter, Scott Murawski, and Craig Myers. The new dates are in addition to Mike's previously announced shows with his main band of 40 years, Phish.

When do Mike Gordon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Mike Gordon on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for his new song, "Tilting." For more, check out Mike Gordon's Zumic artist page.