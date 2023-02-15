View all results for 'alt'
Milky Chance Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Young the Giant
Published February 15, 2023

Milky Chance have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at venues across North America from May into September. These new shows will coincide with Young the Giant's previously announced USA tour in which Milky Chance and TALK serve as the opening acts.

When do Milky Chance 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is summerhaze. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Milky Chance Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Milky Chance All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Agora - Quebec
Agora - Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
May 29
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
May 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 31
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 3
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 4
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 6
Milky Chance and Talk
Milky Chance and Talk at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 7
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 9
Young the Giant and Milky Chance
Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 10
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 11
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 12
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Jun 13
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 15
Milky Chance and Talk
Milky Chance and Talk at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 16
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 17
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 23
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 24
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 25
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 26
Milky Chance and Talk
Milky Chance and Talk at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 27
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Jun 28
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Water Works Park
Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jun 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 1
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 13
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 14
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 15
Young the Giant and Milky Chance
Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jul 19
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jul 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 21
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jul 22
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
Jul 25
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Jul 26
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Jul 27
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 28
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 29
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 31
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Aug 1
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 3
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 4
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 5
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 7
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Aug 8
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Aug 10
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 11
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 12
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 14
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 15
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 16
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Aug 17
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 19
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 24
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 25
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 26
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 28
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at ZooMontana
ZooMontana Billings, MT
Aug 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 31
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 1
Milky Chance
Milky Chance at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Glücksgefühle Festival
Glücksgefühle Festival at Hockenheimring
Hockenheimring Hockenheim, BW, Germany

We recommend following Milky Chance on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Milky Chance Zumic artist page.

Jun
3
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun
4
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Pier 17 New York, NY
