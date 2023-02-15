Milky Chance Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Milky Chance have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at venues across North America from May into September. These new shows will coincide with Young the Giant's previously announced USA tour in which Milky Chance and TALK serve as the opening acts.

When do Milky Chance 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is summerhaze. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Milky Chance All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Milky Chance on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Milky Chance Zumic artist page.