Mimi Webb Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has added 2023 tour dates.

This has been a busy year for Mimi, as she has done over 50 concerts in 16 countries while releasing a few new songs. She has just a couple more performances planned before releasing her first full-length album, Amelia, in March and then embarking on a tour of Europe and the UK that will last through April.

The concerts are expected to feature opening acts, but those artists have not been confirmed so stay tuned.

When do Mimi Webb 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin October 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mimi Webb All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Mimi Webb on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Amelia is scheduled for release on March 3, 2023. Earlier this month, Mimi shared a music video for "Ghost of You." For more, check out Mimi Webb's Zumic artist page.