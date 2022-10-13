View all results for 'alt'
Mimi Webb Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Amelia' tour across Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2022

British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has added 2023 tour dates.

This has been a busy year for Mimi, as she has done over 50 concerts in 16 countries while releasing a few new songs. She has just a couple more performances planned before releasing her first full-length album, Amelia, in March and then embarking on a tour of Europe and the UK that will last through April.

The concerts are expected to feature opening acts, but those artists have not been confirmed so stay tuned.

When do Mimi Webb 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin October 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 30
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Hus 7
Hus 7 Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 11
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Sala Shoko
Sala Shoko Madrid, MD, Spain
Mar 12
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Mar 14
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Plaza Klub
Plaza Klub Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 15
Mini Webb
Mini Webb at Technikum
Technikum München, BY, Germany
Mar 16
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Mar 18
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at NIEBO
NIEBO Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 19
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Mar 20
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Mar 22
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 23
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
Mar 24
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Mar 26
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 27
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 29
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 30
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 1
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 10
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom

We recommend following Mimi Webb on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Amelia is scheduled for release on March 3, 2023. Earlier this month, Mimi shared a music video for "Ghost of You." For more, check out Mimi Webb's Zumic artist page.

