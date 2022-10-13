Mimi Webb Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has added 2023 tour dates.
This has been a busy year for Mimi, as she has done over 50 concerts in 16 countries while releasing a few new songs. She has just a couple more performances planned before releasing her first full-length album, Amelia, in March and then embarking on a tour of Europe and the UK that will last through April.
The concerts are expected to feature opening acts, but those artists have not been confirmed so stay tuned.
When do Mimi Webb 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin October 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mimi Webb All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 30
Hus 7
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 11
Sala Shoko
Madrid, MD, Spain
Mar 12
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Mar 14
Plaza Klub
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 15
Technikum
München, BY, Germany
Mar 18
NIEBO
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 20
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Mar 22
Fryshuset/Arenan
Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 23
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
Mar 24
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Mar 26
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 27
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 29
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 30
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 1
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Ulster Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 7
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 10
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
O2 Academy Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Apr 18
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
O2 Academy Bournemouth
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
We recommend following Mimi Webb on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Amelia is scheduled for release on March 3, 2023. Earlier this month, Mimi shared a music video for "Ghost of You." For more, check out Mimi Webb's Zumic artist page.