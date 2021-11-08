View all results for 'alt'
Ministry Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2021

Ministry have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Industrial Strength. The industrial giants will be on the road from March into April, with likeminded hard rock acts Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity on board as the opening acts.

At this time, 35 performances are scheduled at mid-size venues across America. Longtime Ministry fans won't want to miss these shows as Ministry plans to celebrate their 1989 album, The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste and will debut songs from their newly released album, Moral Hygiene.

When do Ministry 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for Blabbermouth begin November 9. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your headbanging on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Ministry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Mar 4
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 5
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Mar 6
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 6
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Baltimore Soundstage
Rescheduled
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 8
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 8
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Paramount
Rescheduled
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 9
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 9
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Franklin Music Hall
Rescheduled
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 11
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 12
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 12
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Wellmont Theater
Rescheduled
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 13
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 15
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 16
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Mar 18
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 19
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 20
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 22
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 23
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 23
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Rescheduled
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 24
Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 26
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Gas Monkey Live
Gas Monkey Live Dallas, TX
Mar 27
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 28
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 29
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 31
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 31
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Riviera Theatre
Rescheduled
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Apr 2
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 3
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Apr 5
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 6
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Apr 7
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 9
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 9
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 10
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 12
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 13
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 14
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 16
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 16
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at Warfield
Rescheduled
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 18
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity
Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended 2022
Hellfest Extended 2022 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Nov 5
Damnation Festival
Damnation Festival at Bowlers Exhibition Centre
Bowlers Exhibition Centre Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Ministry on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Ministry's Zumic artist page.

