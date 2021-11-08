Ministry Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ministry have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Industrial Strength. The industrial giants will be on the road from March into April, with likeminded hard rock acts Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity on board as the opening acts.

At this time, 35 performances are scheduled at mid-size venues across America. Longtime Ministry fans won't want to miss these shows as Ministry plans to celebrate their 1989 album, The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste and will debut songs from their newly released album, Moral Hygiene.

When do Ministry 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for Blabbermouth begin November 9. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your headbanging on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Ministry All Tour Dates and Tickets

