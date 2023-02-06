Ministry Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Industrial veterans Ministry have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts for the new dates will be Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly. In August, they will open for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's co-headlining North American tour. Ministry are also included on the lineup for Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Ministry 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin February 7. American Express cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ministry All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ministry on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

