Ministry Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2023

Industrial veterans Ministry have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts for the new dates will be Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly. In August, they will open for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's co-headlining North American tour. Ministry are also included on the lineup for Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Ministry 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin February 7. American Express cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ministry Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ministry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Apr 21
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 23
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 25
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 26
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 27
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 30
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 3
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 4
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 5
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
May 6
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 7
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 9
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
May 11
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly
Ministry, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Aug 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 26
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 27
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 29
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 30
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 1
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 2
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 5
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 6
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 8
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 10
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 12
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 16
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 19
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 20
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 22
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 23
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Ministry on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Ministry's Zumic artist page.

Sep
9
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
