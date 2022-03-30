View all results for 'alt'
Miranda Lambert Shares 2022-2023 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour and 'Velvet Rodeo' Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 30, 2022

Country star Miranda Lambert has added Las Vegas residency dates to her upcoming schedule, billed as Velvet Rodeo.

Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from September through December of 2022 and March through April of 2023. Before the Vegas residency, Miranda will be co-headlining a North American tour with Little Big Town from April into June.

When do Miranda Lambert 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins April 7. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin April 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and ocal venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Miranda Lambert Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 9
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 10
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Miranda Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 28
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Apr 29
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert and The Cadillac Three at William Green Football Stadium
William Green Football Stadium Johnson City, TN
May 6
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 7
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 8
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 12
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 13
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 14
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 20
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
May 21
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
May 22
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 2
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 3
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 4
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 9
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 10
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 11
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Country Jam
Country Jam at Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Jun 25
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Wild West Arena
Wild West Arena North Platte, NE
Jul 28
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Watershed Music Festival
Watershed Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
WE Fest
WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout Chicago, IL
Sep 23
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 26
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 27
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 30
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 24
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Miranda Lambert on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Miranda Lambert's Zumic artist page.

artists
Miranda Lambert
genres
Country Modern Country
image for artist Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert
Jun
9
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun
10
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
