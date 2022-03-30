Miranda Lambert Shares 2022-2023 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Miranda Lambert has added Las Vegas residency dates to her upcoming schedule, billed as Velvet Rodeo.
Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from September through December of 2022 and March through April of 2023. Before the Vegas residency, Miranda will be co-headlining a North American tour with Little Big Town from April into June.
When do Miranda Lambert 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins April 7. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin April 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and ocal venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Miranda Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 27
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 28
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Apr 29
William Green Football Stadium
Johnson City, TN
May 6
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 7
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 12
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
May 13
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
May 14
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
May 20
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
May 21
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
May 22
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 2
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 3
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 4
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 9
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jun 10
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Wild West Arena
North Platte, NE
Jul 28
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Windy City Smokeout
Chicago, IL
Sep 23
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 26
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 27
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 30
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 24
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
