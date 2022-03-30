Miranda Lambert Shares 2022-2023 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Miranda Lambert has added Las Vegas residency dates to her upcoming schedule, billed as Velvet Rodeo.

Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from September through December of 2022 and March through April of 2023. Before the Vegas residency, Miranda will be co-headlining a North American tour with Little Big Town from April into June.

When do Miranda Lambert 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins April 7. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin April 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and ocal venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Miranda Lambert All Tour Dates and Tickets

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Miranda Lambert on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Miranda Lambert's Zumic artist page.