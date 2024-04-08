View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Missy Elliott Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 8, 2024

Missy Elliott announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Out Of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience. Additional performers in concert will be an impressive group of artists: Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

The new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from early July into mid-August. Given Missy's star status, this is surprisingly her first-ever headlining tour. She explained in a press release:

This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour... Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!

When do Missy Elliott 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Verizon Up, and American Express cardmembers begin April 9. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Missy Elliott Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 9
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug 12
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Missy Elliott All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 4
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 6
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 9
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jul 11
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jul 13
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 16
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 18
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 20
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 21
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 24
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 25
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 27
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 1
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Aug 2
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Aug 3
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 5
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 8
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 9
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug 10
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 15
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 22
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Missy Elliott on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Missy Elliott's Zumic artist page.

1
1098
artists
Missy Elliott
genres
Alt R&B (Neo Soul ) Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Rap R&B R&B Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott
Aug
3
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug
9
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug
12
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Michelle Obama and Missy Elliot Rock Out with James Corden on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke [YouTube Video]
July 22, 2016
Michelle Obama and Missy Elliot Rock Out with James Corden on The...
Music Comedy Film/TV Soundtrack Hip Hop james corden Missy Elliott Live Performance (Video)
1
1484
image for article "Ghostbusters (I'm Not Afraid)" - Fall Out Boy ft Missy Elliott [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
June 23, 2016
"Ghostbusters (I'm Not Afraid)" - Fall Out Boy ft Missy Elliott [...
Music Film/TV Scores Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Pop Rock Fall Out Boy Missy Elliott Audio Single Illinois Portsmouth, VA
1
1125
image for article "Pep Rally" - Missy Elliot [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
February 9, 2016
"Pep Rally" - Missy Elliot [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Missy Elliott Audio Single Portsmouth, VA San Francisco Bay Area, CA
1
1205
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart