Missy Elliott Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Missy Elliott announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Out Of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience. Additional performers in concert will be an impressive group of artists: Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

The new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from early July into mid-August. Given Missy's star status, this is surprisingly her first-ever headlining tour. She explained in a press release:

This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour... Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!

When do Missy Elliott 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Verizon Up, and American Express cardmembers begin April 9. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Missy Elliott All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Missy Elliott on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Missy Elliott's Zumic artist page.