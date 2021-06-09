View all results for 'alt'
MisterWives Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coast-to-coast concerts and new live album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 9, 2021

MisterWives have revealed 2021 dates, billed as the Resilient Little Tour. Twenty-four newly announced shows are scheduled from November into December at mid-size venues across America, with opening act Frances Forever.

On June 11, MisterWives will release a live album titled SUPERBLOOM At The Live Dream. The live album includes footage from a live-streamed concert held in December and features their most recent studio album, Superbloom, which was released in July of 2020.

When do MisterWives 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for MisterWives fan club, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and Songkick are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

MisterWives Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 17
MisterWives
MisterWives at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 17
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

MisterWives All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 9
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 10
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Nov 12
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
MisterWives
MisterWives at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Nov 13
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Nov 14
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Nov 16
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Nov 17
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 19
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Pressroom
The Pressroom Phoenix, AZ
Nov 22
MisterWives
MisterWives at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 22
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 23
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 26
MisterWives
MisterWives at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 26
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 27
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 29
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 1
MisterWives
MisterWives at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 1
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 3
MisterWives
MisterWives at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 3
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 4
MisterWives
MisterWives at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Dec 4
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Dec 5
MisterWives
MisterWives at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 5
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 7
MisterWives
MisterWives at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 7
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 9
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Dec 10
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Dec 11
MisterWives
MisterWives at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Dec 11
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Dec 14
MisterWives
MisterWives at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 14
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 17
MisterWives
MisterWives at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 17
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 18
MisterWives
MisterWives at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 18
MisterWives and Frances Forever
MisterWives and Frances Forever at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

We recommend following MisterWives on social media, signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out MisterWives' Zumic artist page.

