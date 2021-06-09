MisterWives Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

MisterWives have revealed 2021 dates, billed as the Resilient Little Tour. Twenty-four newly announced shows are scheduled from November into December at mid-size venues across America, with opening act Frances Forever.

On June 11, MisterWives will release a live album titled SUPERBLOOM At The Live Dream. The live album includes footage from a live-streamed concert held in December and features their most recent studio album, Superbloom, which was released in July of 2020.

When do MisterWives 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for MisterWives fan club, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and Songkick are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

MisterWives All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following MisterWives on social media, signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out MisterWives' Zumic artist page.