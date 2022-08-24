Mitchell Tenpenny Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule in conjunction with his upcoming album, This Is The Heavy.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in January and February with opening act Tyler Braden. Mitchell is currently on a North American tour opening for Luke Bryan, extending into October. Next month, Mitchell also has an opening slot in Maine for two Luke Combs' shows. In the coming months, Tenpenny also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Mitchell Tenpenny 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

This Is The Heavy is scheduled for release on September 16.