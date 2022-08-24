View all results for 'alt'
Mitchell Tenpenny Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Luke Bryan and Luke Combs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2022

Country singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule in conjunction with his upcoming album, This Is The Heavy.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in January and February with opening act Tyler Braden. Mitchell is currently on a North American tour opening for Luke Bryan, extending into October. Next month, Mitchell also has an opening slot in Maine for two Luke Combs' shows. In the coming months, Tenpenny also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Mitchell Tenpenny 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mitchell Tenpenny All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 26
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Aug 27
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 2
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 3
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 4
K92.3 All Star Jam
K92.3 All Star Jam
Sep 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 9
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 10
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 15
Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny at Sanford International
Sanford International Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 20
Hailey Whitters, We The Kingdom, John Crist, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dailey & Vincent
Hailey Whitters, We The Kingdom, John Crist, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dailey & Vincent at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 30
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 1
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Oct 7
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Oct 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 14
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Oct 15
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Oct 27
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 28
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Nov 18
Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
Nov 19
Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
Dec 10
Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny at Oasis Convention Center
Oasis Convention Center Springfield, MO
Jan 26
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jan 28
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 4
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 11
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 16
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 18
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 24
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Feb 25
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden
Mitchell Tenpenny and Tyler Braden at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia

We recommend following Mitchell Tenpenny on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

This Is The Heavy is scheduled for release on September 16. For more, check out Mitchell Tenpenny's Zumic artist page.

artists
Mitchell Tenpenny
genres
Country Modern Country
